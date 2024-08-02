When does Pumpkin Spice return to Starbucks? Everything we know

Pumpkin Spice is Starbucks’ most popular drink, and it’ll soon be returning to menus. Here’s what you need to know.

That’s right, Pumpkin Spice is returning to Starbucks. It may seem like your pool floaties have just deflated and people are thinking of Pumpkin Spice already – but for some people, that cozy Fall feeling couldn’t come soon enough.

Warm sweaters, leaves falling, and Halloween movies are just around the corner, and what better way to commemorate the start of Fall than with a Pumpkin Spice Latte?

When will Pumpkin Spice be back?

So far, no big chains have officially announced their fall menus involving pumpkin spice, however, Starbucks’ Fall 2024 menu was leaked by food blogger Markie Devo on Instagram, and of course, there’s lots of Pumpkin Spice up for grabs.

Pumpkin Spice will be back at Starbucks from August 22 according to the leak (which is pretty accurate saying as an employee leaked it). On top of this, Starbucks Rewards members usually get early access to new menu items, so fans could be sipping that PSL as early as August 15.

The fall menu will be split into two launches, with the classic Pumpkin Spice Latte in hot, iced, and Frappuccino forms available; as well as the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai.

None of these drinks are new and were featured on the 2023 Fall menu at Starbucks, but it’s great to see returning favorites back in time for the change of the season.

Get the full rundown on the Starbucks 2024 Fall menu here.

What is in a Pumpkin Spice Latte?

Starbucks PSL season is upon us.

A Pumpkin Spice Latte is made up of pumpkin spice syrup, steamed milk, and two shots of espresso. The drink is then topped with whipped cream, and a sprinkle of nutmeg.

The pumpkin spice syrup itself was made vegan back in 2020, so you can order the drink with dairy-free milk and vegan whip to make it dairy-free.

The iced version uses cold milk and ice, and the Frappuccino blends the ingredients together into a coffee-like milkshake.

What does pumpkin spice taste like?

The pumpkin spice syrup itself has a sweet, warm cinnamon flavor, with a bit of heat from nutmeg. It also has subtle undertones of clove.

Although the drink is called ‘pumpkin’ spice and is bright orange, you don’t need to worry about an overwhelming taste of vegetable patch. The flavor is meant to be inspired by the pumpkin season.

What other chains serve Pumpkin Spice?

Although Starbucks is the only chain to have had its menu leaked so far, these are the other chains that had Pumpkin Spice items in 2023:

Dairy Queen: Pumpkin Pie Blizzard

Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Smoothie King: Pumpkin coffees and protein smoothies

Pumpkin coffees and protein smoothies Carvel: Pumpkin ice cream and shakes

Pumpkin ice cream and shakes Dunkin’: Pumpkin spice lattes return every year to rival Starbucks, as well as other drinks and baked goods.

Pumpkin spice lattes return every year to rival Starbucks, as well as other drinks and baked goods. IHOP: Pumpkin pancakes

Pumpkin pancakes Krispy Kreme: Pumpkin donuts

With the popularity of Pumpkin Spice everything climbing every year since it was first introduced by Starbucks in 2003, we can expect the Fall menus to start rolling in imminently and hopefully, they’ll be packed with the bright orange, cinnamon-y stuff.

Pumpkin spice secret menu items

With pumpkin spice being added to the menu, you can opt for the traditional beverages launched by Starbucks; but if you want to get creative, here are a few suggestions:

Cozymeal Try out one of the secret menu pumpkin spice items.

Cinderella latte: Order a latte with two pumps of white mocha and two pumps of pumpkin spice.

Order a latte with two pumps of white mocha and two pumps of pumpkin spice. Cinderella hot chocolate: Order a white hot chocolate with added pumpkin spice syrup.

Order a white hot chocolate with added pumpkin spice syrup. Fall In A Cup latte: Order a hot chai latte with pumps two pumps of pumpkin spice and two pumps of cinnamon dolce syrup.

Order a hot chai latte with pumps two pumps of pumpkin spice and two pumps of cinnamon dolce syrup. Iced Pumpkin Patch: Order an iced matcha latte with pumpkin cold foam for a green and orange drink.

If you want to get even more into Pumpkin Spice season, be sure to grab the Starbucks X Disney pumpkin-themed cup.