What’s on the Starbucks fall menu 2024? All leaked items

If you’ve been wondering what’s on the menu at Starbucks this fall, you’re in luck, as most of the menu has just been leaked.

The fall menu at Starbucks is perhaps the most anticipated of the year, as we enter the season of Pumpkin Spiced Lattes and warm, cinnamon muffins.

The chain’s summer menu has proven to be particularly successful, with several new tropical-based refreshers added into the mix, as well as a new cold brew to indulge in. But, if you’re craving those cozy evenings wrapped up with your favorite fall-time beverage, then you’re in luck, as popular food blogger Markie Devo has just leaked the new lineup.

There are several new items to look forward to, including new beverages and food items.

The drinks this year will include:

Pumpkin Spiced Latte (Hot, Iced, Frappuccino)

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai

Iced Apple Crisp Cream Chai

Iced Apple Crisp Shaken Oatmilk Espresso

Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato

Iced Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte

Salted Pecan Cream Cold Foam

The new food lineup includes:

Mummy Cookie

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

Baked Apple Croissant

Raccoon Cake Pop

The first half of the menu is speculated to be released on August 22, while the second half (which includes the Iced Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte, Salted Pecan Cream Cold Foam, and Mummy Cookie) is set to release on September 19 at Starbucks locations nationwide across the US.

Though the release hasn’t been made official yet, Starbucks customers were already excited to dig into it this fall.

“THAT PECAN CRUNCH LATTE SOUNDS SO GOOD,” one Instagram user exclaimed, while another top-liked comment said that it “Sounds tasty” and that they’re “glad it’s non-dairy.”

“I need that baked apple croissant! It was awesome last year!” another said, clearly looking forward.

Some however, were sad to see that one of their previous favorites wasn’t returning, writing: “I wish they’d bring back the salted caramel mocha.”

While you’re waiting for the new menu to drop, why not try out the new TikTok ‘cracking coffee’ trend that’s gone viral this summertime?