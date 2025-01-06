What’s on the McDonald’s McValue Menu?

Here’s everything you need to know about the new McDonald’s McValue menu, including pricing, items, and when it’ll be available.

Every year, McDonald’s shakes up its menu with new ways to further incentivize customers to visit the fast food restaurant. Furthermore, the chain often brings out new collab deals themed around popular TV shows and movies, the most recent of the bunch include Sonic 3, Squid Game, the Grinch and many more.

Alongside these exclusives, McDonald’s has launched a brand new McValue line of meals and deals so customers can enjoy food and drinks at a lower cost.

What items are included in the new McDonald’s McValue menu, and how much will each cost? Here is everything you need to know.

Full McDonald’s McValue menu list

The new McDonald’s McValue offerings will allow customers to add on items for a heavily discounted price, with multiple deals included in this new menu list.

Buy One, Add One for $1

This particular aspect of the McValue menu works as a mix-and-match style offer, with customers able to add an additional serving of their favorite items for the small price of $1 after buying one item from the McValue menu at full price.

McValue breakfast Buy One, Add One for $1 menu items include:

Sausage McMuffin

Sausage Biscuit

Sausage Burrito

Hash Browns

McValue lunch/dinner Buy One, Add One for $1 menu items include:

6-pc. Chicken McNuggets

Double Cheeseburger

McChicken

Small Fries

$5 Meal Deal added to McValue menu

While not a new offering by any means, McDonald’s confirmed that the $5 Meal Deal will be extended and now included as part of their McValue menu list.

The $5 Meal Deal includes the following items:

Your choice of a McDouble or McChicken

A Small fries

4-piece Chicken McNuggets

A small soft drink

This new line goes into effect at all McDonald’s stores across the United States on January 7, 2025. The chain is yet to confirm when the new menu will end but confirmed that the McValue menu can also be accessed via the McDonald’s app.