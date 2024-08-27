What is Dubai chocolate? Viral TikTok food explained and where to find it in the US

These bright green slabs of Dubai chocolate are huge, and they’re going viral on TikTok. As the name suggests, they are only sold exclusively in Dubai, so people in the US need to get creative if they want to try out this viral food trend.

FoodTok has been overrun with viral videos of these ginormous treats that are colorful inside, and out.

The original Dubai Chocolate bar comes from Fix Dessert Chocolatier, a high-end chocolate shop that specializes in luxury chocolate bars.

Article continues after ad

Videos of people eating these crunchy chocolate bars have garnered millions of views, and according to some people that have gotten their hands on the chocolate bars, the chocolate shop launches these bars on their website at 5pm, and they are all sold out within minutes, even though a single bar sells for $100.

Although there are a range of chocolate bars that contain nuts, caramel, and different types of chocolate, the most popular bar is the “Can’t Get Knafeh” bar.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The outside of the bar is hand-painted with edible splatter marks and the filling is packed with pistachios and knafeh, a Middle Eastern dessert made with sweet and buttery phyllo pastry strands.

The chocolate bars are only available in the city, so people outside of Dubai will need to get their chef’s hats on if they want to try out this viral green snack.

TikToks like this have gone viral, showing how you can make your own version of the Dubai chocolate bar at home:

Article continues after ad

The chef in this video uses strands of knafeh that he toasts in a pan, before mixing it into pistachio nutella-style spread with a good dollop of tahini to add to that nutty flavor. All of these filling can be bought on Amazon, and you’ll also need to get a chocolate bar mould and melt down multiple of your favorite chocolate bars.

Copycat versions sold on Amazon and Etsy have mixed reviews and can range in price from $18 to $54. Now, candy shops nationwide have started to sell their own iterations of the pistachio bar. Nuts Factory stores in New York, New Jersey and Massachusetts are offering up their take on the chocolate bar, as is Truman Chocolates in Texas, Farhat Sweets in Michigan and Sweeties Candy Cottage in Long Island, New York.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the only green food that’s going viral on TikTok; these cucumber salads have become so popular that cucumbers in Iceland are in shortage.