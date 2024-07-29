What is Club 33? Everything you need to know about Disney’s ultra-exclusive dining club

Disneyland is full of spectacles and wonders that have been making both children’s and adult’s eyes light up for years. However, we bet you haven’t heard of the elusive members-only Club 33.

The secret members’ dining club is so exclusive that people wait for years to get a membership, and when you do get one, it won’t be cheap.

Take a trip inside the highly sought-after club with us as we unpack the truth about Club 33 that will shock even the biggest of Disney fans.

What is Club 33?

Eater The entrance to Club 33.

If you ever find yourself near the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disneyland California, you’ll see a gray blue door, if you look very carefully. The door is not adorned with the usual extravagant Disney decor, in fact, it only displays a small brass sign that says ‘Club 33’, with a small speaker that allows entrance, to those lucky enough to have a membership or invite.

Club 33 was invented by Walt Disney in 1965 so that he could entertain important guests that visited his park and treat them to exclusive cocktails, gourmet food, and swanky decor.

The dining club has decadent 1920s New Orleans decor, complete with an original coffee table from the set of Mary Poppins and a huge vulture that was once home to a voice actor that would greet guests.

Disney The Club 33 exclusive lounge.

If you are ever lucky enough to gain access, make sure to check out the trophy room, the less formal dining room filled with taxidermy and wood paneling. Walt had designed this room with some very interesting features to entertain guests including microphones in the chandeliers and a sound room with a two-way mirror, allowing its occupant to overhear dining room conversations and converse with guests by speaking through a few of the trophies themselves.

Unfortunately though, Walt Disney never got to see the club being completed, and died before it opened to its members in 1967, however, the club is still open today to be enjoyed by the most high-profile guests.

How much does it cost to join?

Membership fees at this ultra-exclusive club are absolutely astronomic. $25,000 is the standard joining fee for a personal membership, and then members must pay $10,000 a year after that to have use of the club.

If you want a corporate membership, it’s $75,000 upfront and $33,000 annually, according to official Disneyland tour guides.

Money isn’t the only obstacle for membership either, as some people have allegedly been on a waiting list of around 800 people for years, and some are never successful.

Famous members have included Elizabeth Taylor, Christina Aguilera, Elton John, Tom Hanks, Tiger Woods, Michael Jackson, and Katy Perry.

Once you’re in, the food can get pretty pricey, too. The menu is a set four-courses costing $130 per person, with wine pairings costing $95 per person.

How can you get into Club 33?

If you want to get into Club 33 but don’t have a membership, you still might be able to gain access. You’ll have to make friends with a member of the club, but members are permitted to bring a small number of guests per year.

Disney The food menu is gourmet.

The other option is to get a job at a company that has a corporate membership at Club 33, such as Chevron, Nestle, and some acting agencies in Hollywood.

Why is it called Club 33?

The Disney website states that the club got its name from its address: “Club 33, so named after its address, 33 Royal Street, is comprised of two dining rooms and several adjoining areas, all of which hold a wide array of magnificent antiques and original works of art.”

Business Insider Club 33 emblem.

However, like with any popular culture secrets, there are some wacky theories as to where the club ‘actually’ got its name. Some claim that the restaurant is named after the original 33 investors in Disneyland, who Walt would entertain in the restaurant. Others have suggested that the name refers to the number of “yay” votes for proceeding with the Club after Walt’s death.

Another theory is that sideways the number 33 looks like two M’s, which could stand for Mickey Mouse.

This isn’t the only unique dining experience out there: there’s even a McDonald’s restaurant in Rome that features some ancient human remains.