What is chicken fried watermelon? Viral food trend explained

There’s a new trend going viral, and it involves two things that you probably never would have paired together – ‘fried chicken’ and watermelon.

In a Twitter/X post, viewers were taken aback after a man found a bizarre new way to cook watermelon, and it left them with a bad taste in their mouth.

Considered one of the most refreshing fruits of the summer season, watermelon reminds us of lazy days spent lounging beside the pool, but what if you deep-fried it?

In the video, the man could be seen washing a watermelon, before cutting them into slender slices and skewering them.

After this, he whisked an egg into a bowl, and added chicken flour to another. He dipped the watermelon skewers into the egg wash, and proceeded to coat them with the chicken flour.

To finish, he deep-fried the watermelon skewers until they were crisp and golden. “Ever tried chicken fried watermelon?” the caption read.

After the video was posted, it’s safe to say that people were thoroughly disgusted, with one writing: “Idc what your mouth is saying, this can’t be good and you need to be arrested.”

“This is the most American thing I’ve seen all day,” another wrote, while another proclaimed: “ban him from cooking immediately.”

Some were utterly confused, asking: “Who in the hell would eat that monstrosity?”

Oddly, some were on board with the new watermelon ‘hack,’ writing that the video’s poster was “finally making watermelon appealing.”

“I lowkey wanna try,” one admitted, while another said that it “sounds good tho.”

This isn’t the only bizarre food trend that’s gone viral this July. A woman shocked social media after putting octopus in her burger at McDonald’s.