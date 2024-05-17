What is a McDonald’s cookie tote? The not-so-secret menu item you’ve never heard of

A viral TikTok posted by a McDonald’s employee has sparked an entire conversation surrounding a menu item that has been around for a while, but you’ve probably never heard of – the cookie tote.

The video, posted by McDonald’s employee @lilyjussreall shows her and another colleague doing a skit in which she pretends to be a customer ordering a ‘cookie tote’, the employee then starts shaking her head and acting like this is the worst news she has ever heard.

Although it’s clear that some McDonald’s employees aren’t happy about preparing orders of cookie totes, most of the internet was just confused about what it actually is.

Article continues after ad

What is a cookie tote from McDonald’s?

According to their website, McDonald’s has been selling a cookies tote for some time. This is a cardboard box with a handle, that customers can purchase with 13 cookies inside. This McCafe item’s price varies depending on the store, but is sold for between $3.99 to $6.89.

Article continues after ad

Although you may not see this item on drive-thru menu screens, it is very much an available menu item.

McDonald’s in the US only sells chocolate chip cookies, but these cost $1.89 for two cookies at most locations, so if each cookie in the cookie tote was charged separately, it would cost you around $12 – so you’re really getting a bargain. On top of this, the cookies come warmed in the oven. Yum.

Article continues after ad

Why do McDonald’s staff hate making the cookie tote?

It’s not just the original TikToker that showed some disdain toward this menu item, in fact, a customer who went to McDonald’s said they had tried to order a cookie tote once and the employee literally said “no”.

Someone else who appears to work at McDonald’s commented on the video saying: “So real. The annoyance in my voice as I turn off my headset and yell COOKIE TOTE.”

Another person echoed this: “I get too shy to ask the kitchen for a cookie tote ’cause they get mad, I always have my manager tell them for me.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

One kitchen worker made a video showing how they prepare the cookie totes, and it does involve a few steps.

It seems that the process involves building the tote bag, counting out the cookies, heating them all up, and scooping them individually into the container. With the fast-paced nature of a McDonald’s kitchen, these rarely ordered items could cause annoyance to staff.

On top of this, a member of staff in the comments mentioned that McDonald’s stores don’t always have a large number of cookies ready because they aren’t a popular order, so if someone orders one of these totes, they may have to bake 13 cookies from scratch.

Article continues after ad

McDonald’s has been bringing out some brand new dessert items recently as well, like the granny-inspired McFlurry that was just launched.