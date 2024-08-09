What is a “frozen salad” on TikTok? Viral food trend explained

A TikTok foodie shocked the internet with his “frozen salad” food creation, but he’s asking viewers not to knock it ‘til they try it.

TikTok’s corner for food showcases some of the newest recipes that are sometimes not so traditional.

From the now-iconic “crookie” to the viral Lipton iced tea and Sprite drink, the unique concoctions are seemingly endless.

One of the latest recipes that has gone viral is the “frozen salad.” Similar to granita, which is a sweet, semi-frozen dish, the frozen salad features shaved vegetables that have been stocked away in the freezer in preparation for the meal.

In hopes of making a refreshing summer dish, TikTok foodie Eitan Bernath decided to take frozen tomatoes, cucumbers, and red onions and shave them into a dish with a cheese grater.

He then added olive oil, lemon juice, and black ground pepper and finished with a spoonful to the face.

“Shaved frozen cucumber tomato salad might sound absolutely insane, but it turned out to be a delicious savory granita. Don’t knock it ‘till you try it,” he captioned his TikTok.

Those in the comments thought this creation was brilliant, with plant-based food company Morning-Star Farms telling him that he might have just started the next new trend.

“I believe you just started a frozen salad trend,” they said.

Others in the comments shared that they were eager to try the frozen salad.

“I love how we’re rediscovering our love of vegetables,” said one. “I wanna try,” added another. “I’m intrigued,” a third commented.

Some viewers even suggested alterations to Bernath’s new dish, saying he should freeze the lemon before squeezing it, or add some form of cheese like mozzarella or burrata. However, some were skeptical about trying the savory granita.

“Idk about this,” quipped one.

“Ok now we’re doing too much,” another said.

While the frozen salad might have surprised TikTokers, it’s not the only unique food trend to go viral. In July, the “girl dinner” became a popular term. The meal consists of an assortment of snacks or a charcuterie board.