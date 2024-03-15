What is a ‘crookie’ on TikTok? Viral food combo explained

Originating in Paris, France, the “crookie” has made its way into the States where people all over are trying their hands at making their own.

Move over cereal and cakes, because there’s a new and epically sweet treat taking over kitchens all across the globe.

Originating in Paris, France, the “crookie” has made foodies combine breakfast with dessert to give people a new spin on flaky and gooey goodness.

But how does one make TikTok’s latest trending foods? Here are the details!

How to make a “crookie” at home

While scrolling through food-tok, you may have seen “crookie” trending, as there are now over 1,300 posts dedicated to the new treat.

To make, you’ll have to either knead your own dough or buy croissants already packaged and baked.

Then, you’ll want to make chocolate chip cookie dough or buy it pre-made. Next, slice your croissant in half and place a glob of cookie dough inside. You’ll also want to coat the top of the croissant with a bit of cookie dough as well.

After baking to your liking, the fun part begins — the taste test!

Though the “crookie” is making its way into the states and countries like Amsterdam, it originated in Paris, France, at the bakery Boulangerie Louvard.

Since December 2023, the “crookie” has been a top seller at the Parisian bakery. But, in March 2024, the sweet treat made its way into bakeries all over the world.

Those who have tried the now-viral “crookie” have since reacted with nothing but rave reviews. “Oh my God, wow. That was amazing… that is insane,” said one foodie.

“UGH IT’S SO GOOD,” agreed another.

Though summer is just around the corner, there are still a few more days on the cooler side to get cozy and indulge in a “crookie…” or two. But we won’t judge!