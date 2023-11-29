What does Starbucks’ ethical sourcing stamp mean? Coffee stamp explained

Starbucks customers may have noticed the ethical sourcing stamp appearing on coffee cups, but what exactly does this mean?

Well, according to the Starbucks website, they are responsible for a whopping 3% of the world’s coffee consumption. This means that they’ve been required to consider the ethical aspects of its production.

Their coffee is sourced from more than 400,000 farmers in 30 countries, and so they say “Our future is inextricably tied to the future of farmers and their families.”

How is Starbucks coffee sourced?

In order to make sure that their farmers are taken care of, they launched C.A.F.E.

“This verification program that measures farms against economic, social and environmental criteria, all designed to promote transparent, profitable and sustainable coffee growing practices while also protecting the well-being of coffee farmers and workers, their families, and their communities.”

They say that this system has allowed them to produce high-quality coffee, while still taking care of their workers.

The system covers everything from making sure that suppliers have shown evidence of payments made for coffee beans throughout the supply chain, as well as noting how much is paid directly to the farmers.

Customers can learn more about the C.A.F.E system here, on the Starbucks website.