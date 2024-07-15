KFC’s 11 herbs and spices are one of America’s best-kept secrets. They’re so sacred to the fast food chain, that their fried chicken recipe is kept in a vault in KFC headquarters.

But what are KFC’s 11 herbs and spices? And how can you make your fried chicken taste exactly like the Colonel’s?

We’re here to give you the lowdown, as well as the all-important recipe for that top-secret chicken.

What are KFC’s 11 herbs and spices?

KFC’s 11 secret herbs and spices refer to whatever they mix into their fried chicken coating to make it taste so delicious. According to Joe Ledington, Harland Sanders’ own nephew, the 11 herbs and spices are as follows:

KFC The KFC herbs and spices secret ingredients

Mix the following spices with two cups of white flour:

2/3 teaspoons of salt

1/2 teaspoons of thyme

1/2 teaspoons of basil

1/3 teaspoons of oregano

1 teaspoon of celery salt

1 teaspoon of black pepper

1 teaspoon of dried mustard

4 teaspoons of paprika

2 teaspoons of garlic salt

1 teaspoon of ground ginger

3 teaspoons of white pepper

How were the KFC 11 herbs and spices leaked?

In 2016, Mr Ledington was interviewed by the Chicago Tribune as part of a feature on the Harland Sanders Cafe & Museum.

The reporter, Jay Jones, stated: “Before I can even open my notebook, he draws my attention to the photo album overstuffed with pictures, newspaper clippings, and various family documents.”

The photo album, which Jones described as a nondescript one that could be bought at Walmart, contained Ledington’s Aunt Claudia’s last will and testament.

The last will itself is not what was of interest though, what was of interest is that the Colonel’s sister had written the recipe for KFC’s chicken on the back of the page.

KFC The KFC secret recipe has been contested for a long time.

When asked, Ledington confirmed that these were the 11 secret herbs and spices, before back-pedaling a bit when he was asked to do a follow-up interview with the editor of the newspaper.

During the damage control phase of this entire saga, a KFC spokesperson told The New York Times: “Many people have made these claims over the years and no one has been accurate — this one isn’t either.”

The Chicago Tribune then tried to test the recipe and see if it tasted like KFC and concluded that, “it came very close, yet something was still missing.” It was soon discovered that an added tablespoon of MSG did the trick.

According to the Colonel himself, what made KFC’s fried chicken so popular in the 50s was the addition of white pepper, which features heavily in the recipe and wasn’t commonly used at the time.

White pepper has a more subtle heat than black pepper and has notes of ginger and lemon that go great with fried chicken.

Copycat KFC fried chicken recipe

Now you know the story behind the alleged 11 secret herbs and spices, why not try making KFC fried chicken to see if yours is really as good as The Colonel’s?

Ingredients:

1 cup buttermilk

1 egg, beaten

1 chicken, cut up into eight pieces

Neutral oil for frying, like canola or peanut oil

MSG seasoning, like Ajinomoto or Accent

2/3 teaspoons of salt

1/2 teaspoons of thyme

1/2 teaspoons of basil

1/3 teaspoons of oregano

1 teaspoon of celery salt

1 teaspoon of black pepper

1 teaspoon of dried mustard

4 teaspoons of paprika

2 teaspoons of garlic salt

1 teaspoon of ground ginger

3 teaspoons of white pepper

Method:

In a large bowl, combine the flour with the herbs and spices and set aside. Meanwhile, in another large bowl, whisk together the buttermilk and egg, mixing until they’re well combined. Add the chicken to the buttermilk bowl and toss to coat. Cover the bowl lightly with plastic wrap or a lid and let it sit for 30 minutes, or as long as overnight. If marinade times exceed 30 minutes, place the bowl in the refrigerator. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 175 degrees Fahrenheit. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Set an oven-safe wire cooling rack inside the sheet and set aside. In a large Dutch oven, heat about 3 inches of oil. If you’re using an electric tabletop fryer, fill the unit to its MAX line. Preheat the oil to 350 degrees over medium-high heat, using a deep-frying thermometer to check the temperature. When the oil reaches 350 degrees, reduce the heat to medium-low. Remove a chicken piece from the buttermilk, allowing any excess liquid to drip off. Place the piece in the flour mixture and press down firmly, allowing the flour to adhere on all sides. Shake off any excess flour and carefully drop the chicken into the hot oil. Continue dredging chicken until the fryer is full but not overcrowded; you should be able to fry three to four pieces at a time. Cook the chicken for about 12 minutes, turning halfway through, until the crust turns an appealing golden brown color. Transfer the chicken pieces to the prepared baking sheet and place it in the oven. Allow the oil to return to temperature before adding more chicken. Repeat the dredging and frying process with the remaining pieces of chicken. When all the chicken is fried, let the pieces sit in the oven until each reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees. Sprinkle each piece of chicken with a few shakes of MSG before serving. If you’re unsure about food additives like MSG, feel free to skip the extra seasoning.

Although KFC has denied any recipe that has surfaced throughout the years claiming to be the correct one, this one was leaked by someone in the family and tastes exactly like what you would find in your bargain bucket.

