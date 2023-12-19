Wendy’s release brand new Saucy Nuggets but there’s a catch

Wendy’s have announced a brand new product, which is sure to be in high demand: Saucy Nuggets. Unfortunately, there’s a bit of a catch that will leave many Wendy’s fans disappointed.

Wendy’s are renowned for their Classic Chicken Sandwiches. Tried and tested, it’s something that the brand gets right every single time.

It’s not often that the fast food chain branches out, and releases experimental items on their menu, but that’s just what they’ve decided to do this December.

Article continues after ad

Wendy’s announced that they’ll be bringing out ‘Saucy Nuggets,’ but they are only being tested in select locations in Ohio.

Article continues after ad

These nuggets are sauced like chicken wings by placing them in a container, then shaking them up to get a nice coating.

You can choose from four different sauces: Honey BBQ, Buffalo, Ghost Pepper, and Garlic Parmesan.

People dying to try Wendy’s new Saucy Nuggets

After the announcement was posted on social media, people were quick to comment on the brand’s new release. Many were excited that Saucy Nuggets might be a thing, with one saying: “They had something similar to this like over a decade ago and it was dope.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“They literally used to this — called them bites? Boneless wings, maybe? — and I still miss the Sweet & Spicy Asian Chicken ones,” another reminisced.

Article continues after ad

However, some thought the release was a cop-out, and that Wendy’s were trying to emulate Popeye’s: “Oh – I see they’re trying to be like Popeyes now but with nuggets.”

“Seems similar to the flavors Popeyes is using for wings,” another concurred.

As we mentioned briefly above, Saucy Nuggets are still very much in the test phase, and are not widely available for customers to purchase yet.

Article continues after ad

In other food news, Taco Bell are testing their new Churros Chillers & Coffee Chillers.