We tried Liquid Death’s Hot Fudge Sundae water and it’s surprisingly tasty

Liquid Death now has a Hot Fudge Sundae flavored water in partnership with Van Leeuwen ice cream and it doesn’t taste as crazy as you might think.

Sparkling water has skyrocketed in popularity over the years, and Liquid Death is a brand that’s been at the forefront of the movement, offering unique flavors like Convicted Melon, Severed Lime, and Cherry Obituary.

Liquid Death’s new Hot Fudge Sundae flavor spawned from its collaboration with Van Leeuwen, one of the biggest ice cream companies in the US, who are known for their other major partnerships with Hello Kitty, musician Sabrina Carpenter, and dozens more.

I, like many others online, was quite unsure about the release at first… but my morbid curiosity eventually overpowered me. I had to try it out for myself.

Luckily, the buying process was quite simple, as the product’s only available on Amazon as of writing. All I had to do was wait a few days for it to arrive at my doorstep. It’s only available in a case of eight cans, and it costs about $12.

Dexerto

Although the idea of a fudge-flavored sparkling water might be a turn-off for some, the taste of that first can completely shattered my expectations, and my hesitancy about trying the drink went almost entirely out of the window.

Immediately, I was hit with a strong (but pleasant) aroma, as if I were sitting inside an ice cream parlor and a waitress had just placed a fresh Hot Fudge Sundae on the table in front of me.

It tastes just as good, too, although it’s not as strong of a chocolate flavor as I initially expected. Paired with the scent, it’s just enough to finish off the experience. It’s just tasty, simple as that.

Hot Fudge Sundae proves that Liquid Death can experiment with its flavors and offer something outside of its existing options – something that makes the company stand out against the competition even more than it already does.

Liquid Death isn’t the first drink company to try unique flavors in 2024, either. Coca-Cola launched a popcorn-flavored soda at McDonald’s in Germany back in July, and many customers found themselves enjoying the drink.

Coca-Cola An Oreo-flavored Coke Zero?

Coke also revealed an Oreo-flavored variant of its zero-sugar soda in August, but the product won’t be available until September 2024.

It’s well worth picking up a case of Hot Fudge Sundae-flavored Liquid Death if you’re interested in trying something new, and I hope the company decides to try to keep it around for a while.

Unfortunately, since it was released as a limited-edition partnership, it’s unlikely we’ll see Liquid Death keep it around for too long.