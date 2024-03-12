Walmart customer accuses Kellogg’s of ‘keeping community poor’ with shockingly high prices

Viewers are saying that Kellogg’s is ‘keeping the community poor,’ after a TikToker travelled to a lower income community and still found high prices.

Kellogg’s has been making headlines, after people decided to boycott the brand, when their CEO revealed that they were lowering the cost of their items, so that people could eat cereal for dinner. However, this backfired, and people began speculating that this was merely a ploy to increase prices at a later date, after getting everyone hooked.

After Kellogg’s was cancelled, we saw viral videos of the brands’ cereal discontinued in stores everywhere. However, a new TikTok suggests that this might not be the case everywhere.

A Walmart shopper named John filmed a video where he travelled to a lower income area in Orlando, and checked out the Kellogg’s prices in a local Walmart. Many of the people who shopped there regularly had to use food stamps to buy food.

“So I’ve had a lot of people ask me to go to a lower-income area in Orlando,” he says. “So I’m at the Walmart on Colonial, and since a lot of people typically use food stamps to be able to buy their groceries, people wanted to see what the levels of Kellogg’s product looked like in that area.”

We then saw a ton of branded items, including Pop Tarts, Rice Krispies, breakfast cereals, Cheez-It’s, Pringles – none of which are discounted.

People shocked over undiscounted Kellog’s items

After the video was posted on the platform, it gained over 355,000 views, with people shocked to see the undiscounted prices.

“I could be mistaken but it looks like the prices are not as discounted as I’ve seen in other stores. now why would that be?” one viewer asked.

“So discounted everywhere except in low income neighborhoods. I’m not surprised,” another said, clearly disappointed.

“They do this at purpose at local low income community stores because they depend on stamps or assistance being used while forcing to pay ‘full price’ keeping the community poor,” one accused.

