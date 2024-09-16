Waffle House chefs need their own “cooking show” as fans love viral omelette video

A video of a Waffle House chef preparing the chain’s classic omelet went viral, causing a sensation among customers who praised the chef’s impressive cooking skills.

Posted in September 2024, the video has gained over 407,000 views at the time of writing, with TikToker, Donovan, regularly recreating some of the chain’s most popular dishes.

He said: “This is how we do it. It’s two eggs. It goes in a milkshake blender,” he stated, holding a stainless steel cup. He started by grabbing his pan. “We use butter oil, two scoops,” he said, grabbing a ladle containing the fat blend. “Then that goes on the heat,” he said, setting it over the heater, and ensuring it “gets hot.”

“This is just gonna be a plain cheese omelette,” he revealed.

In the next step, Donovan blended the eggs together, which it turned out, was one of the most important steps in the process. “So the blender is whipping air into the eggs and making them very fluffy. That’s how they get fluffy. So once the pan is hot, then we have our whipped eggs.”

He poured the mixture into the pan, testing it first to make sure it was all hot enough. He swiveled the pan over the heat, shaking it around so that it didn’t stick. Finally, he layered a slice of American cheese in the center, loaded it onto a plate, and carefully folded it over to make the perfect shape.

People were suitably impressed by Donovan’s efficiency in preparing the dish, writing: “I would love for one of the cooking show competitions to do a whole series with nothing but Waffle House cooks.”

“Thank you for that! The secret is the blender,” another wrote, grateful for the instruction.

“Well you made that look too easy, I still can’t make an omelet without overcooking it a little,” one viewer shared.

Flickr The dish is considered to be a staple of the chain

“Dang man, I’m going out for breakfast this morning now lol,” another joked.

What some viewers may not know is that despite the humble omelet’s status as being a standard breakfast dish, it’s actually considered to be a test of one’s skill in the cheffing world.

According to culinary website, Thierry Isambert Culinary & Event Design, “The omelette is not just a simple dish, it’s an art form. The omelet requires a mastery of technique, timing, and attention to detail. From the equipment used to the way the ingredients are included, every aspect of the omelet is a reflection of the chef’s skill.”

Another chef went viral on TikTok this September after he revealed his top three hacks for getting better quality food at McDonald’s.