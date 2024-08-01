Viral ‘Prison Pizza’ food hack has TikTok’s “stomach bubbling”

A man took to TikTok to post a new food hack that teaches you how to make ‘pizza’ in a very unusual way, and it’s safe to say that it had a lot of people gagging at their screens.

Tommy Winkler, a food TikToker that goes known as ‘The Food Guy’ has a huge following on the platform, with over 10 million subscribers.

He regularly posts fast food content, usually undertaking strange new challenges or checking out new menu items. Most recently, he’s been recreating ‘prison foods,’ where he attempts to make dishes inspired by people who are incarcerated.

In previous videos, he’s attempted to make both a prison burrito, and prison ‘laffy taffy,’ meeting a mixed response from viewers. In his latest one, however, many were completely disgusted.

In the video, which has gained over one million views, he crushed graham crackers and freeze-dried noodles in a bag, before pouring in some boiling hot water.

Then, he sealed the bag, and melded it all together to make the ‘dough.’ After this, he poured the mixture over a plate, before adding canned marinara sauce and cheese.

Once he’d spread this all over, he loaded on some pepperoni and artificial cheese cubes. Then, the whole thing was microwaved for five minutes. Tommy took it out, and tucked into a slice, which he actually seemed to enjoy given the expression he made in the video.

Viewers, however, weren’t so impressed, writing: “This was my reminder to control my anger.”

Another said that their stomach was “bubbling”, while one told viewers that they “felt very mad right now.”

“As an Italian, it hurts me to see this,” a dejected viewer told Tommy.

Some, however, weren’t totally put off by the creation, asking: “Why does it actually look good?”

“I just started working in a prison. I hope to see them making this stuff cause I’m fascinated,” one viewer said, followed by a laughing emoji.

Tommy also went viral back in June, when he traveled to McDonalds’ Global Headquarters, a special McDonald’s location dedicated to bringing fan favorites from around the world for US audiences to try.