Viral pink Stanley cups are on sale for $500 on eBay and people are confused

One of the coveted pink Stanley cups is being sold for a colossal $500 on Ebay, and many are confused about the items’ extreme resale prices.

Despite only being released in January, the coveted pink Stanley cups are undoubtedly the most prized items of the year.

People have been clamoring to Target to get their hands on one, even camping outside overnight in the cold weather.

However, as these cups are limited to one to two per person, most have been unable to secure these exclusive items, which has only led to further desperation.

eBay selling Stanley cups for $500

In an eBay listing, three of the exclusive pink Valentine’s Stanley cups are being sold for $500, representing the demand that the products have generated.

eBay: @julifranc38

However, it’s no news that the cups have been causing chaos due to their popularity. One man even jumped a counter at Target to to get his hands on one.

Many people are confused about the extreme resale prices surrounding the product, writing on Reddit: “I don’t get it. It’s pretty but the resale and trade value are extreme.”

“I need someone to explain the hype around stanley cups to me. I see all of these ‘mid-level’ influencers buying and promoting them,” another wrote.

“I got one because I liked the idea that it could fit in my cup holder, was huge, had a straw, and kept my drink cold but it’s definitely overrated!” one Redditor explained.

Police have warned buyers of purchasing fake Stanley cups, which are making their rounds on several selling platforms.