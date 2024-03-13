Viral Little Caesars manager speaks out after raging at customer for $7 refund

The viral Little Caesars manager has finally spoken about the heated argument that took place between her and a customer, when they demanded a $7 refund.

In a video released in March, a manager at Little Caesars lost it with a customer, after they attempted to return a pizza, just moments after purchasing it and also having taken a few bites.

They told the manager that they’d gotten food poisoning from the item in question, which sent her into a rage. “You said you had food poisoning and you bring it back and it’s all gone. And you got garlic butter all over, no wonder you got sick,” she can be heard saying in the video.

Ultimately, the whole internet sided with the manager, and this prompted a response from her on TikTok.

“At first, he wanted to tell me he had food poisoning, and I said, ‘Sir, I’m really sorry, but I don’t really think you have food poisoning. It’s only been three hours since you’ve even bought the pizza. There’s no way,’” she relays.

She got angry however, when he said that he’d caught staphylococcal meningitis, which is a serious illness that affects the brain.

“He then proceeded to pull his phone out of his pocket and start recording me, sitting there for another 15 minutes, and wouldn’t leave my drive-thru until I pretended to call the cops,” she added. “And then he called later on and said he wanted my corporate office number, and I told him we were a franchise—I didn’t have any corporate office numbers or anything like that.

“I told my employees, ‘I’m gonna get fired, watch. He’s gonna put that s**t on TikTok, and I’m going to get fired.’” However, no such thing happened, and she’s not even sure if her managers have seen it yet.

People respond to Little Caesars manager speaking out

After the video was posted on the platform, it quickly went viral, with people eager to find out what happened to her afterward.

“From customer service workers everywhere: Thank you… you are our hero,” one wrote in.

“I want to know what healthcare office he went to and got that diagnosis within three hours because that’s a record,” another said followed by a laughing emoji.

“Did he not consider that TRIPLE garlic butter might have been the source of his discomfort?!” one asked, totally confused by the man’s behavior.

It seemed that it wasn’t just Little Caesar’s customers which were the issue, as one wrote in saying:

“I used to work at Benihana and people would call saying they got food poisoning all the time.”