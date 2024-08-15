Viral Dorito burrito food hack is sending TikTok over the edge

The latest TikTok food trend to go viral is something called a ‘cheesy Dorito burrito,’ and it’s actually pretty easy to make, but not everyone is sold on the idea.

Tommy Winkler is a popular food TikToker on the platform, with an almost cult-like following of viewers who urge him to try out strange new trends.

In some of his most recent videos, he’s been recreating ‘prison foods,’ where he whips up dishes inspired by people who are incarcerated. These include the prison pizza, prison burrito, and the prison ‘laffy taffy,’ each of which gained thousands of views.

In one of his latest videos, Tommy decided to recreate the cheesy Dorito burrito, which involved loading cheese into a pan, and spreading it out over the surface.

After this he layered some pepperoni slices, along with Doritos into the pan. Then, Tommy folded the cheese around the ingredients to create a ‘burrito shell.’

It seemed to be a winner, as he could be seen enjoying the dish, finishing everything off in just a few bites.

After the video was shared on Instagram, people weren’t sure how to feel about it, with many calling it flat out gross.

“Arteries plugged to the max. Heart attack food ideas,” one commented.

“My stomach is bubbling,” another wrote, clearly grossed out by the viral dish, while another said they “had to unfollow.”

One commenter, however, revealed they’d actually made the dish themselves and wholeheartedly approved, saying that it tasted “delicious.”

There was further disagreement though, as another who’d made it said “it tasted like heart burn.”

This isn’t the first divisive food hack to go viral on the platform. Cotton candy burritos also blew up in August, with many disgusted by the new meal.