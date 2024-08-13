Viral $6.99 two person lunch hack at Panera Bread is a must-try

A man went viral after revealing a surprising hack that allows you to grab lunch for two at Panera Bread, costing only a total of $6.99 and people were amazed.

The TikToker, who goes by the name Coupon Daddy, has accumulated over 247,200 followers on the platform.

“Did you know you can get lunch for two at Panera for $6.99?” he began, before switching his screen to a view of the Panera App, where he proceeded to give customers the instructions.

First of all, he said, you must choose either “pick-up” or “dine-in” and whether or not you want the order for “now” or “later.”

Then, you must click on the section named ‘Value Duets.’

“Now, you can select any of these Value Duets. They are all priced at $6.99, and you’re either going to get a half salad or half sandwich and a side of soup,” he said.

“At this time, you can choose any entree which interests you. I’m going to pick a sandwich, and we’re going to go to set sandwich and don’t click ‘Add’; click ‘Customize,’” the couponer instructed.

Then, “You’re gonna hit the little X in the top left, which will take you to the sandwich itself, and then we will change our size to half.” You’ll then be able to select the side you want, and return to your card where your selected items will appear.

Coupon Daddy told viewers they’d need to enter the promo code “FREEHALFENTREE,” which took off the cost of the half entree, “leaving you to pay for only the Value Duet, which is $6.99 plus tax.”

Viewers were impressed by the trick, writing: “Thank you! Currently waiting on my order and I wanted to say how much I appreciate your heads up on this!”

“I’m heading to Panera right now,” another revealed.

“You can also use the free half entree as much as you want. I’ve used it like 4 times in the past two weeks,” one proclaimed.

Some, however, already knew about the hack, and felt reluctant about it going viral on TikTok, writing: “Dude, I’ve been gatekeeping this because I don’t want it to go away.”

