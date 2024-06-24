Viewers “crying” after finding out what $100 worth of UK groceries looks like

In a video that quickly went viral on TikTok, viewers were left astounded after seeing the amount of groceries that $100 gets you in the UK.

Back on June 18, @lolcrusher showed viewers all of the items she’d managed to buy for $100 at Aldi.

“So $100 is around 70 pounds at the minute, I’ve just done my weekly food shopping at Aldi, I spent 73 pounds so I’m gonna show you what I got,” she said, translating American dollars to British pounds.

She then panned over to her kitchen counter, with all of the items laid out.

“So you’ve got chicken breast, sausages, ham, pepperoni, chicken wings, and a free range chicken. Yogurts, haloumi, smoothie, milk. Just some bits for the fridge, coleslaw, hummus, olives, seafood sticks, garlic bread,” she said, pointing to the items.

“Some freeze bits, I’m gonna make McDonald’s breakfast on Sunday,” she said, pointing to some pre-packaged egg and sausage muffin sandwiches. She also showed a plethora of other frozen items, including ice creams, hash browns, Yorkshire puddings, among some of them.

She also got a ton of items for the cupboard, including rice, oil, noodles, tomato sauce, and spaghetti. Finally, we saw her breakfast items, which were enough to lay out a whole feast.

This wasn’t it however, as she’d also managed to bag a ton of bathroom items within her $100 budget, including tissues, baby wipes, shampoo, conditioner, and face masks to name a few.

The video has since racked up close to 8 million views on TikTok, and viewers were left stunned by what they’d seen.

“As a Canadian I cried. I got that amount today at the grocery store and it cost me $450,” one wrote.

“The meats alone would take the whole 100 here in the US,” another said, followed by a crying emoji.

“Even at Aldi, it’s still $350 at least for all that in Georgia,” another chimed in.

A few British customers were also left feeling a bit confused, as they claimed that the woman’s shopping exploit looked more like it cost “£100-150 worth,” which translates to $126.50-189.74.

It turns out that according to one comment, the video was actually from 2021, explaining the crazy low prices demonstrated in the video. “For those in the UK questioning the price. I found this video on the proper account and it was posted in 2021,” they said.

Despite this, many of the commenters still maintained that the price outlined in the video was relevant to their shopping experience today, writing: “This looks like £80ish to me.”

“I shop at Aldi weekly and spend about £50 for the three of us. Including packed lunches,” another concurred.

