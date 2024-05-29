Viewers concerned as woman sells Walmart ice cream from her garage

The internet was divided after seeing a woman’s garage setup, where she bought value ice cream from Walmart and sold it for profit – causing some concerns.

In the TikTok posted on May 13, the video’s creator, @mslemaboss_89, gave a close-up of some of the items she’d purchased at Walmart. We could spot four different flavors of Great Value ice cream: Vanilla, Cookies & Cream, Chocolate, and Strawberry.

She’d also gone ahead and invested in some ice cream scoops and measuring cups to help her with her venture.

@mslemaboss_89 had even invested in a Vissani brand freezer, which her husband could be seen unboxing in the video. She decorated the whole setup with colorful balloons, and made little signposts to identify the different ice creams and toppings.

She said she intended to charge $3 for a single scoop, $5 for a double, and an additional quarter for each topping.

After the video was posted, people were divided, arguing the prices were extortionate: “Imagine going to get ice cream and its Great Value.”

“5 dollars for 2 scoops of great value ice cream is crazy,” another concurred.

One even questioned the legality of the situation, asking the video’s poster: “Is this legal? lol like do you have to get a permit/health inspection?”

It seems that it wasn’t just this one commenter who had the same question in mind. @mslemaboss_89 posted a follow-up video, where she claimed that her neighbor had filed a complaint.

“Apparently one of my ‘neighbors’ made a complaint about me to the HOA,” she said.

“I swear even with good intentions, people will find a way to throw a wrench in your plans.”

Many seemed to agree with her, writing: “People are so evil. Keep doing you! You’re doing fabulous.”

According to an article that discussed what is licensable and what is not: “This is issued by the department of health of your state or county.”

“The food service license, also known as a food handler’s permit, is mandatory for anyone selling food, be it prepackaged or otherwise. The process of obtaining this permit usually involves a health inspection of your food preparation and storage areas.”

In addition to this, there is also the FDA facility registration, “The FDA asserts a level of control over the sale of prepackaged foods and requires facilities engaged in manufacturing, processing, packing, or holding food for consumption in the United States to register with the FDA.”

