Van Leeuwen team up with Hello Kitty to release super cute ice cream flavor

Popular ice cream brand Van Leeuwen is bringing a new flavor to stores, and this time it’s collabing with everyone’s favorite Sanrio character, Hello Kitty. But make sure to grab it while it lasts because it won’t stay for long.

Van Leeuwen is an ice cream brand known for its pop-culture ice cream collaborations. In June, it teamed up with pop star Sabrina Carpenter to bring out an ‘Espresso,’ flavored treat, inspired by the singer’s hit single of the same name.

Now, Van Leeuwen is teaming up with a fictional character that we all remember from our childhoods, in celebration of Hello Kitty’s 50th anniversary. This coincides with National Ice Cream Day this year which falls on July 21.

The only catch is that the ice cream will only be released for that day, which means that customers will need to be quick if they want to grab a new taste of the sweet treat.

The new flavor is officially called Yummy Berry White Chocolate Truffle Ice Cream and will be available nationwide across all Van Leeuwen locations in the US.

Van Leeuwen The new collab features bright pink packaging, Hello Kitty’s favorite color

The ice cream features a white chocolate ice cream base with swirls of red raspberry jam, modeled after Hello Kitty’s red bow, and chunks of truffle brownies.

The brand announced, to exemplify Hello Kitty’s morals of kindness and friendship, it will be giving away 50% of the profits to charity.

If you happen to live near the Van Leeuwen Tribeca shop, you can head over there on July 21 and find some more treats on offer.

The pop-up will be selling milkshakes, sundaes, friendship bracelets, and, of course, the ice cream which will be sold by the pint.

This isn’t the only ice cream people have been looking forward to this July. Just last month, Baskin Robbins announced it was bringing back its most popular flavor ever.