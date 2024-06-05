Underwater vending machine is finally on sale and it’s absolutely incredible

A candy brand that will bring us all waves of nostalgia have created an underwater vending machine. Airheads isn’t just bringing its candy poolside this summer, it’s submerging it.

The company has called it a “first-of-its-kind underwater vending machine”, that is waterproof, full-sized, stacked with candy and is ready for you to swim up and make your pick.

You might be wondering how this amazing culinary contraption works, so here are all the details.

The good news is, there’s no need to worry about bringing your wallet into the depths. Instead, you ‘pay with fun’. Essentially, the machine will ask you to perform a task (usually one to make you look like a fool) that you will have to perform in front of the built-in camera.

Pretend you’re having a tea party, do a handstand, and do a backflip are all tasks you might have to undertake.

Once you do your trick, the machine will shoot a piece of candy at you through the ‘projectile candy hatch.’

Airheads No need to worry about bringing your wallet.

The bad news is, if you want to purchase one of these machines, you’ll have to be quick – because they are part of a limited time offer. Sales of these crazy machines started on Memorial Day, and they can be purchased on Airheads website for a titanic $7,000.

Airheads’ vice president of marketing Craig Cuchra says the promotion is targeting adults who have “nostalgic memories of savoring Airheads at the pool on a hot day.”

The promotion came about after a survey found that three-quarters of adults don’t swim as much as they used to as kids. If projectile candy doesn’t get you back in the pool, what will?

This crazy contraption can be placed at depths of up to eight feet, making it perfect for backyard and neighborhood pools.

The best bit is, the machine comes with a lifetime supply of free Airheads. Speaking of Airheads, did you know you’ve been eating them wrong your entire life?