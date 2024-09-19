Trader Joe’s finally bring back mega viral $2.99 tote bags for limited time

That’s right, the Trader Joe’s tote bags that saw customers queuing for hours to get their hands on one have finally been restocked, but you’ll have to grab them while they last, as they’re only back for a limited time.

We’ve seen some pretty insane viral trends throughout the course of 2024, perhaps the most extreme being the Stanley Cup craze earlier in the year. But not far behind this one was the Trader Joe’s mini tote bag hype, which saw customers go to great lengths to get their hands on one.

Article continues after ad

The totes themselves might not seem like anything out of the ordinary, modelled after the chain’s classic grocery store bag. Available in blue, green and yellow, it’s unclear how wide the restock will be.

Back in March, we saw a hoard of viral videos flying around TikTok, showcasing customers queuing up for hours to secure one of these coveted totes. User Elinor was one such poster who filmed herself along with a bevy of other customers on a one-way-mission to get one. She titled the video, ‘This was so scary but I’m aware I’m a part of the problem.’

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Their overwhelming popularity even saw them resell for hundreds of dollars on eBay, boasting astronomical price tags as high as $999.99.

It even led to public comment from Trader Joe’s themselves, who stated it was: “done without our approval or authorization and outside the controls of our quality-minded supply chain. To be clear, we neither condone nor support the reselling of our products and do all we can to stop the practice.”

Following the product’s re-release, several Reddit threads have popped up with customers excited over their return.

Article continues after ad

“Went to Chino Hills location to try to get a single yellow after work at 5 pm and the line was around the block. I just left, I still need a yellow tote can trade green or red,” one commenter revealed.

“I got 4 around 1:30 pm! They must have been doing them in rounds. Or at least some stores. A friend of mine went to the same location earlier around 9-10 am and they were sold out. At 13:0 I didn’t have to wait in any line; not outside or even the cashier,” another told the forum.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Went to the downtown Culver City location just after 8 am, and stood in line for about 30 minutes until I reached the register. While in line they ran out of yellow,” one said, disappointed.

This isn’t the only trend that’s sweeping fall 2024, as Starbucks announced they’re bringing back their legendary slime drip cup just in time for Halloween.