Top 10 discontinued McDonald’s items that could make a comeback soon

McDonald’s US menu is an ever-changing stream of delicious treats that keeps customers coming to drive-thrus again and again, but what are the best discontinued McDonald’s menu items that you hope will make a comeback soon?

We get it, we all have that one item that we hold out hope for every time a new menu drops. Is yours the McRib, the Grimace Shake, or the ever-elusive Snack Wrap?

McDonald’s has been bringing back some icons across the world, so without further ado, here’s a look at the fan-favorite menu items that could be making their way to a store near you.

Best discontinued McDonald’s items that could be coming back soon

We’ve heard rumblings of a lot of menu items making their way back, whether it be items that have launched in other countries, or test items that are due to be made available nationwide. Here’s our list of discontinued menu items that could make a return.

10. McShaker Salads

Okay so a McDonald’s salad is definitely not the most exciting item, but the shake way that these salads came in a cup with a lid so that you could shake the dressing over your leaves gained them a bit of a cult following.

McDonald’s McDonald’s salads didn’t do well when they were on the menu.

McDonald’s stated that they no longer offer salads simply because people don’t want them. However, they did note that they listen very closely to their customers, so if there is a demand for salads, they will bring them back.

9. Grilled chicken sandwiches

Crispy chicken sandwiches are great, but this discontinued McDonald’s item is where it’s at when you’re looking for something a little healthier.

The Golden Arches announced in 2024 that chicken was massively outselling beef after Gen Z customers showed across all food brands that they prefer chicken-based products.

McDonald’s The fast food giant aims to focus on chicken products.

Due to this, McDonald’s stated that they would be expanding their chicken menu, which could mean that grilled chicken sandwiches might make a comeback.

8. Philly Cheese Stack

Back in 2006, McDonald’s launched their version of a Philly cheesesteak. But it ended up not doing so well, mainly because people were affronted by the amount of mayo on it. However, UK McDonald’s has a Philly Cheese Stack, which is a burger with cheese sauce and fried onions.

McDonald’s A new and improved cheesesteak.

With items regularly making it across the pond to the US after doing well in the UK, paired with the fact that the cheesesteak is an American classic, we could be expecting to see a new and improved version in stores soon.

7. Chicken tenders

Chicken selects and chicken McTenders have been periodically featured on US menus over the past few decades. However, they were permanently removed from menus in 2020 due to the pandemic.

McDonald’s Chicken tenders are a popular menu item in the UK.

Chicken selects are a permanent menu item in the UK, and with McDonald’s focusing on chicken in 2024, we could see this popular discontinued menu item making a comeback.

6. Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder

The Smoky BLT Quarter Pounder is one of those McDonald’s menu items frequently discontinued and brought back again.

YouTube: Iceburg Gem Foodstuffs The smoky Quarter Pounder burger is bound to make a comeback.

The burger is a regular quarter pounder but with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and a signature smoky sauce. This burger is trendy among customers, and going off the track record, we’ll likely see this burger returning at some point.

5. McLobster

The McLobster is a somewhat elusive menu item that stores have in stock very rarely due to the pricier ingredients required. It is a classic lobster roll with the signature McDonald’s stamp on it.

CBC The boujiest of McDonald’s item is the McLobster.

However, the McLobster makes its resurgence every few years at stores in New England in the summertime, so if you find yourself at a McDonald’s in Maine, be sure to keep an eye out for this icon on the menu.

4. The McRib

The McRib is another elusive discontinued McDonald’s menu item that has gained a cult following. It features a restructured boneless pork patty shaped like a miniature rack of ribs, barbecue sauce, onions, and pickles.

Instagram: people The infamous McRib is returning to the UK.

The McRib made its way back onto menus briefly in November 2023 and is due to its comeback to the UK in February 2024, could we be looking at its resurgence in the US too?

3. Chicken Big Mac

In March, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski teased the release of this burger in a taste test video, comparing it to the OG Big Mac.

McDonald’s McDonald’s famous Chicken Big Mac

Fans went crazy for it, and it looks like this popular discontinued menu item that was tested in 2022 is a cert to make its way back to menus soon.

Although there is no set release date from McDonald’s, @phatphood, a popular TikTok chef, commented that we could expect to see this in restaurants on September 30, 2024.

2. Grimace Shake

The Grimace Shake was discontinued in the United States on July 9, 2023. The shake was part of the “Grimace’s Birthday Meal” promotion, which ended on that date.

However, since then, fans have been crying out for the purple drink to make its return, and it was recently released in the UK as part of their birthday promotion.

McDonald’s The Grimace shake tends to come back for big occasions.

McDonald’s is 84 years old in the US, so could we see the return of the Grimace shake for the big 100th birthday in 2040? Only time will tell.

1. Snack Wrap

McDonald’s discontinued the snack wrap in 2016 due to the time it took to make it in the kitchen. Fans went into meltdown, and “Bring back the snack wrap” became an online movement that has been memed many times over.

Flickr The iconic McDonald’s snack wrap is due to return.

However, McDonald’s USA President Joe Erlinger confirmed that the Snack Wraps will be returning, but there’s a catch. The Snack Wraps will return as part of the restaurant’s long-term plans for the McCrispy line.

Those plans include a McCrispy chicken tender that will serve as the base for the new McCrispy Snack Wrap. Unfortunately for eager fans, there’s no solid timeline for the release of the McCrispy Snack Wrap.

Not all discontinued menu items should come back though. Here are some discontinued McDonald’s menu items that you had totally forgotten about, maybe for good reason…