‘Tomato iced toast’ trend loved by Gen Z but TikTok is calling it “revolting”

Forget avocado on toast – iced tomato on toast is the newest trend on TikTok, but some people aren’t sold on the new creation.

Granita is a traditional Italian dish made from frozen fruit, sugar, and flavorings that are shaven to create separated crystals. Some of the most popular flavors include orange, lemon, mint, and almond.

However, Gen Z TikTokers are putting a new twist on the classic dessert, by grating up whole vegetables to create a frozen-salad concoction.

Article continues after ad

In one popular video, chef Eitan Bernath grates a whole tomato over a burrata ball.

After shaving the tomato, he drizzles it with olive oil and balsamic vinegar, along with a sprinkling of salt and pepper, before topping it off with a sprig of basil.

Many others have hopped on the trend, making their own version, which included shaving the frozen tomatoes over bread instead of cheese.

“I love it,” a TikToker named Madison said after recreating the viral dish.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Despite its popularity, others are not sure how to feel about the creation, with one proclaiming that it looks absolutely “REVOLTING.”

“I don’t know how I feel about this,” another wrote.

“Is that legal?” one asked, while another viewer said they were “screaming in Italian.”

TikTok: @cripanddip The new trend quickly went viral on TikTok

Some, however, were eager to try out the new ‘treat’: “Great hack! I now exclusively freeze jalapeños and grate them over everything… I guess I need to add tomatoes too!”

Article continues after ad

“I tried this. And it was BUS. Was a little skeptical at first but now I don’t wanna eat it any other way. But I’m also too lazy to do this every time,” one claimed.

Another concurred: “I tried this and it’s actually amazing! It gives the tomato a great texture with the burrata.”

This isn’t the weirdest food trend that’s gone viral in 2024 however, as back in June people were combining KitKat’s and Heinz ketchup to concoct a bizarre sweet and savory creation.

Article continues after ad