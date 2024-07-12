TikTok’s “prison laffy taffy” food hack is viral for all the wrong reasons

A viral video showing the creation of ‘prison laffy taffy,’ which uses a combination of different candies to create an unusual concoction, is leaving viewers perplexed.

Tommy Winkler is a TikToker who regularly posts fast food content, usually undertaking strange new challenges or checking out new menu items.

In June, he headed over to the one and only McDonalds’ Global Headquarters Restaurant. The restaurant, located in Chicago’s West Loop, is dedicated to bringing fan-favorites from around the world for US consumers to try.

Since then, he’s been creating and rating his own food combinations. On June 8, he showed the first in a series of ‘prison’ foods which he tries to recreate. In the previous one, he demonstrated how to make a ‘burrito’ in prison, using an unusual set of ingredients.

Now, he’s back at it again, hypothetically showing users how to make a popular sweet treat ‘laffy taffy,’ in ‘prison.’

He began by pouring a generous helping of Coffee Mate on a plate, before uncapping a Baby Bottle Top candy dispenser, and pouring the contents on top. He mixed them, adding water and Prime energy powder, then wrapped the mixture in saran wrap, rolling it into a sausage shape.

He sectioned off the candy mixture into individual pieces, then finally tried the recipe, rating it an 8.7 out of 10.

People weren’t sure how to feel about the new ‘treat,’ with one calling it “poison laffy taffy,”

“They don’t have laffy taffy but they have baby bottle pops and prime drink mixers [in prison]?” another asked, dubious of the recipe.

“I can tell you haven’t been to prison,” another joked.

One tried correcting his recipe, giving him the real ‘prison’ laffy taffy recipe, writing: “Yall the prison version is coffee creamer powder and kool-aid.”

This isn’t the first prison hack that has viewers divided, back in May, Gypsy Rose revealed how she made energy drinks while incarcerated.