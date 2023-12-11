TikTok split over viral “Starbucks vs Dunkin’ girls” video

A TikToker has gone viral after saying there are two different girls, those who buy their drinks from Starbucks, and those who prefer Dunkin’ Donuts.

In a video that’s gained over 665,700 views, a TikToker sparked debate on the platform after saying that a girl’s personality can be assessed based on whether she shops at Starbucks or Dunkin’.

Clearly a Dunkin’ girl herself, as she can be seen holding the classic cup, she states: “There’s two kinds of girls. There’s Dunkin’ Donuts girls, and there’s Starbucks girls, OK?”

Article continues after ad

“Starbucks girls will only go to Starbucks. They won’t be seen inside of a Dunkin’ Donuts because the coffee tastes different.”

Article continues after ad

“They usually get the same order every single time, but they’ll interchange Starbucks because they love Starbucks… They’ll go anytime they see one. They don’t care that it’s $12 for a grande, but whatever,” she continued.

Then she proceeded to describe Dunkin’ girls: “(They) have to go to their Dunkin’ Donuts. They’ve established one Dunkin’ Donuts that they can make their order somewhat right, but they don’t even really truly love the taste of coffee because it’s gonna taste like pond water 99 percent of the time. And they love the beauty in that because they don’t really actually care.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“This is really just a kick-start to use the restroom in the morning,” she states.

People weigh in on Starbucks VS Dunkin’ girls debate

Below the video, people were eager to weigh in on the debate, and comment on what type of girl they were based on Jacqueline’s assessment.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“As a Dunkin girl this is so accurate,” one replied, siding with her.

“I love the Dunkin’ right next to my house, I always switch up my order and it always tastes soooo much better than starbucks.”

Article continues after ad

Many however, sided with Starbucks, stating “You just explained why Starbucks girls only go to Starbucks. The pond water is a no for me.”

Article continues after ad

“And you have to go to the same Dunkin’ because it’s so inconsistent and unreliable. I will pay $2 more for my vanilla sweet cream cold brew with hazelnut plz,” another concurred.

Some said that they didn’t fall into any particular bracket: “I’m a Dunkin’ girl in the summer and spring but a Starbs girl in the fall and winter.”

Article continues after ad

Whichever type of girl commenters are, the video has clearly sparked a debate.