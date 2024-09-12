TikTok obsessed with Wicked & Betty Crocker mystery cupcake mix

There’s a new baking mix in town, and it comes from none other than the iconic cake brand, Betty Crocker. They have just released a new collab with the musical franchise, Wicked, and it’s got TikTok obsessed.

The new cupcakes are Betty Crocker’s first-ever color reveal cupcakes and are modeled after the musical’s two most iconic characters, Elpehba and Gilda.

TikToker Buny Seoks took to the platform to show herself whipping up the new treats at home.

In the video, she showed the packaging, which had the words, ‘mix to reveal,’ written on the front, along with a pink and green cupcake standing alongside one another. She combined the baking mixture with eggs, and water, which caused a reaction in the bowl, revealing the cupcakes’ color.

“Omg, Glinda!” she wrote in the text overlay, as the whole thing turned pink. She then embellished the cupcakes with some icing and miniature wands and sprinkles.

The video quickly went viral, accumulating over 660,000 views. Commenters were enthralled by the product, writing: “Where did you get this!? I need 20 boxes.”

From there, the creator replied that she’d managed to snag a box at Walmart.

“Now THIS is good marketing,” another wrote, clearly impressed by the release. “Gender reveal cupcakes with a twist,” one joked.

“I just need to know how they did it because you can genuinely see not a speck of color,” another said, thoroughly impressed.

One, however, claimed that the pink cupcakes seemed to be easier to find than the green variety: “I’ve seen four videos and they’re all pink.”

These cupcakes aren’t the only viral baking trend that are hot on TikTok at the moment, as this cinnamon roll recipe has everyone salivating.