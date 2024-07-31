TikTok obsessed as Olive Garden customer gets whole meal for only $6.99

An Olive Garden customer is going viral after revealing how to get some of the more expensive menu items at the chain for only $6.99, and people are obsessed.

TikToker Lucie gained over 100,000 views after posting her video on the platform, where she revealed a new hack she’d discovered allowing her to get her favorites for cheap.

She essentially got a two-for-one pasta meal, complete with breadsticks and a drink for only $6.99. Impressive, considering that it was cheaper than a combo meal at McDonald’s.

Article continues after ad

The hack? Order a kid’s meal. Lucie explained that all she needed to do was choose the fettuccine alfredo as a main and then add spaghetti as a side dish.

“AND it’s the perfect portion to fill you up,” she revealed in the video.

In addition to her main, she also added on a $6 entree to take home, which came complete with heating instructions. This brought her total to approximately $13.

Article continues after ad

People were impressed with Lucie’s Olive Garden hack, tagging their friends and writing that they “gotta do this.”

Article continues after ad

Some were concerned about age limits, asking: “Will they call you out for age restriction because I really want to do this?”

The creator replied saying: “I’ve only ever done it as a curbside order & they always let me!”

Some users had their own hacks to share, telling viewers: “Yuuuup, but also add on a large dipping sauce for $5 more and get an extra 8 breadsticks with it. Boil your own noodles to put the sauce on top for later.”

Article continues after ad

“Omg that’s so smart! Definitely need to try that! Sometimes I ask for ‘extra sauce on the side’ in the order notes & it comes with a good amount for FREE!!” the creator wrote back.

One wasn’t too impressed with the kid’s meal, however, writing: “Pasta at ALDI USA is 98 cents for a whole box & with sauce is $1.50. You got robbed at Olive Garden.”

Article continues after ad

Lucie responded: “I knew someone was gonna comment on that. It’s true, BUT no jar of Alfredo sauce tastes as GOOD as Olive Garden’s in my opinion! Personal preference.”

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the first TikToker to go viral after sharing a fast food hack. Tommy Winkler, famed for his eating videos and food hacks came up with a creation that was the perfect snack for pickle lovers.