TikTok in disbelief over “cursed” transparent Big Mac

Barry Lewis, a TikToker who is known for making viral recipes, as well as some bizarre creations, has gained over 1 million views in three days with his crazy transparent Big Mac.

In the past, the TikToker has gone viral as he has made transparent ketchup, and even bacon; but the Big Mac is a colossal feat of science.

Lewis said that this was the hardest video he ever made and that it took him three days to complete. The first thing he does is purchase a real Big Mac from McDonald’s and boils the two beef patties in water until it has changed color, showing that the beef flavoring is in the boiling water.

He then drains the water, adds some gelatine sheets, and pours the liquid into a circular mould, once it had set, he has a clear ‘beef patty’.

He does the same thing for pretty much all the components; making stock from the lettuce and the onions.

To make the cheese, he uses a bowl of hot water, gelatine, and an evidently quite potent ‘cheese extract.’ The pickles involve adding gelatine to pickle water and moulding into little pickle-shaped spheres.

To make the Big Mac Sauce, he follows the same process of mixing the sauce in water with gelatine, which as wrong as it seems, apparently works.

Any translucent food aficionado will tell you that making transparent bread is the hardest part and involves potato starch, a root called ‘arrowfoot’ and the strong-flavored Australian spread, Marmite.

Once Lewis’ ‘bread’ comes out of the oven, he sprinkles sesame seeds on top and assembles a fully transparent Bug Mac, including all of the layers.

Although it may look crazy, the TikToker states that it tastes 60% like an actual Big Mac, leaving many people in the comments wondering what the other 40% tasted like.

Some people were joking that this clear food is like something from the future, commenting: “Flying cars they said” and “Clear food before GTA 6”

Others were worried about the texture, noting: “That is so cursed it would send me in to some kind of sensory meltdown.”

Overall though, people were blown away by this jellyfish-like food, stating that this is exactly the kind of food content they log onto TikTok to see.

