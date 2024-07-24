TikTok calls this man a ‘hero’ after he eats entire rack of ribs at work

Comedian Francis Ellis has gone viral on TikTok after posting a video of himself eating an entire rack of ribs at his desk for lunch whilst at work.

The video, which was posted on July 23, 2024, has received over 2.5 million views at the time of this publication. People online are shook by this, and are commending this TikToker for his bravery and unwillingness to share his food.

Ellis started off a little smaller though, and previously uploaded a video of himself eating a full rotisserie chicken in the office, so naturally, the rack of ribs was the next logical step.

Article continues after ad

Ellis starts the video with a closeup shot of his face, detailing that he was having a quiet day at work, so decided to ‘rack’ up the courage to eat a full portion of ribs at his desk. The camera then pans to show the colossal piece of meat that makes his MacBook look small.

Article continues after ad

In the video,he gets the ribs delivered and tells viewers how he had to break the rack of ribs in half in order to heat them up in the office toaster-oven because it was too big to fit.

Article continues after ad

Once he begins to chow down on the meat, using only his hands as cutlery and with no napkin in sight, he then starts drinking the barbecue sauce that came with the ribs, with no apparent fear of being labelled a ‘messy eater’ by his colleagues.

He does, however, get noticed by one of his coworkers further on in the video, and lies and tells them that the rack of ribs was sent to him, and that he has no idea where they came from, before giving the camera a knowing look.

Article continues after ad

Another coworker stops him to enquire whether they were maybe meant to feed the whole office, Francis says that there wouldn’t be enough to go around, and continues tucking into his meat feast.

Article continues after ad

Viewers in the comments are commending Ellis for stepping out and doing something we’re all afraid to do: have a messy (but delicious) lunch in the office. One person made this comparison: “Hunched over the ribs like Gollum on a Monday. Respect.” While others were simply commenting, “hero.”

Article continues after ad

Others were really cracking up at his responses to his colleagues, saying, “‘They just showed up!’ -every plate of ribs ever.” and, “‘I don’t think there is enough to go around’ with BBQ sauce slathered all over your mouth.”

Although this is meant to be a funny video, people are taking inspiration from it and now allowing the social conventions of the office hold them back at lunch time, “I aspire to have the courage to slam a rack of ribs in my workplace without fear.”

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the only crazy delivery going viral on TikTok, as one person got delivered mac & cheese without the macaroni.