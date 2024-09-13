This TikTok McDonald’s hack will make your fries taste like a burger

The McDonald’s menu is perfect for hacking, and this latest TikTok trend will take your McDonald’s fries to the next level.

McDonald’s fries are already crispy and salty, but this upgrade, involving a secret seasoning request, has been hiding under your nose this whole time.

A TikTok posted by HealthyJunkFood, an account that often tries out food hacks, detailed how this hack was originally invented by Mike Haracz, an ex-McDonald’s chef.

The hack involves ordering your fries with special seasoning. Instead of regular salt on the beloved fast-food menu item, ask for Angus seasoning instead.

The TikToker orders her fries with burger seasoning instead of salt and even asks for some of the seasoning on the side.

Although the fries looked pretty normal, she described the flavor as, “elevated McDonald’s.”

People in the comments were shedding some light on the hack, surprisingly revealing that the burger seasoning is just salt and pepper.

“Hi! As a former McDonalds chef. Our burger seasoning is just salt and pepper mixed,” one former employee confirmed.

Another, however, suggested that MSG and red pepper flakes could be added in as well.

So, if the seasoning is so simple, why is it so delicious? The reason could be that when you order fries with a special request, staff are forced to make a new batch, meaning your fries are always fresh and crispy.

However, this hack may not be so easy to try out depending on the staff at your local Golden Arches. After seeing the video, McDonald’s fans were keen to try out the suggestion, but to their disappointment, most were refused.

“I asked at my local Macca’s today and they said no,” one revealed in the comments. “I came back for this video because you stitched me up. The Macca’s workers have no idea wtf Angus seasoning is, I’ve never been so embarrassed,” said another.

McDonald’s fans have something else to be excited about too, because the chain has just announced that they are extending their $5 meal deal and introducing other great savings.