This Minion cup holder is going viral on TikTok: How to get one

People have been seen on TikTok receiving their soda at the movie theatre in a giant minion with a hole in his head for a straw, and people are going wild for it.

The videos, some of which have millions of views, have been flooded by comments of people trying to find out where to get these extra-special collector’s items to celebrate the launch of Despicable Me 4 in theaters on July 3.

Although the new movie is marketed to families with children, adults across the country are on the hunt to nab one of these cups for themselves.

This video seems to be the one that kicked off the frenzy, with nearly 8 million views, it depicts a customer at a movie theater receiving their soda in a promotional minion cup. The regular soda cup you get at the movies fits inside the minions body, and then the lid closes over so that the straw pokes out the top of his head.

The design of the cup means that you can refill it with any drinks cup that fits in, making it totally reusable, and as the caption states, this is exactly what we need in our lives. The person in the video is heard saying, “Wow, wow…thank you.” as they receive this awesome collector’s item.

Reddit. There is a matching popcorn ticket, too.

People in the comments were going crazy trying to find out where they can purchase these, and as it stands, these are only available at Cinemark theaters and can be purchased alongside any ticket to see Minions 4 whilst stocks last.

On top of this, there is also a popcorn tin that looks like a Gru Crew tool kit, and comes with a convenient handle so you can carry your treats around.

These promotional items are proving to be pretty popular though, and people are even selling them on eBay for over $80, so it’s better to ring ahead to your local Cinemark theater and check that they have these in stock to avoid disappointment.

The cups, priced at $20 with a free drink inside, look like they have been available for several weeks, but the film is not due for release until July 3 so these promotional items should stick around a little longer to coincide with the movie release.

This isn’t the only item at cinemas that is going viral, people are going crazy over these Inside Out 2 ‘core memory’ popcorn buckets.