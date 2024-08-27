This iconic McDonald’s item is finally coming to the US

McDonald’s fans, rejoice – the fast food giant is due to bring their immensely popular Chicken Big Mac, previously only available internationally, to the US in 2024.

The savory treat has been making waves in the UK, and if you’re a big fan of the McChicken, then it’s going to be right up your street.

In March, McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski teased the release of this burger in a taste test video, comparing it to the OG Big Mac.

In his video, Kempczinski noted that this new burger had a “crunch that you just don’t get with the regular Big Mac.”

That’s right, it’s the Chicken Big Mac. Popular food blogger Snackolator announced this US release on their Instagram on Monday, August 26, and fans were going wild over the new burger release.

The burger is exactly the same as the classic Big Mac, except instead of hamburgers, customers can chow down on two chicken fillets (similar to that in a McChicken), slathered in cheese, pickles, lettuce, and of course, Big Mac sauce.

The Chicken Big Mac is periodically released in the UK and Australia, and frequently sells out due to its popularity. The menu item was tested in Miami in late 2022, and now, fans can’t believe it’s going to be rolled out nationwide:

“Had it in the UK. It’s very tasty” one US commenter mentioned.

Although there is no set release date from McDonald’s, @phatphood, a popular TikTok chef, commented that we could expect to see this in restaurants on September 30.

“We had it in Canada last year, it was actually good. It’s like a big chicken nugget in between the Big Mac toppings,” another commenter noted.

This isn’t the only exciting release in US McDonald’s, The Big Arch burger that was previously tested in selected restaurants is officially launching in Canada, bringing it one step closer to a full nationwide release.