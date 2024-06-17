These ‘core memory’ popcorn buckets for Inside Out 2 are going viral

Inside Out 2 premiered in theatres on June 14, 2024, and fans were treated to more than just a brand new movie following the adventures of Riley and the gang.

The hype around these themed popcorn buckets came about when Fandango announced that they had created a popcorn bucket that mimicked the control panel inside Riley’s head – where a large part of the movie takes place.

This control panel tray even comes with a cup holder – a clever reference to the film’s trailer.

This wholesome popcorn bucket is the perfect addition to a trip to see the highly anticipated film, however, people may find this popcorn bucket hard to get. This particular item was exclusive to the world premiere, and is no longer available, but that doesn’t mean that customers of all ages can’t enjoy a novelty item with their theatre ticket.

Another Inside Out 2-themed popcorn bucket, nicknamed the ‘core memory’ bucket is going viral on TikTok after a family posted an unboxing video of the unique object:

This bucket is shaped like a colored orb – a reference to Riley’s core memories in the film. Inside the green orb, you get a reusable drinks cup printed with all the emotion characters, as well as a figurine of one of the characters that can be stuck on top of the cup.

These super-cute popcorn buckets also have a lid so that your popcorn stays fresh throughout the entire film. In the video, both TikTokers get a different character in their bucket, meaning there are eight figures to collect, each modeled after an emotion from the film.

The best thing is, these popcorn orbs light up, making them a great collectible item for fans young and old. People in the comments were going wild for these core memory mystery popcorn buckets, and some commented that they ‘never needed something so bad in their entire lives.’

These popcorn buckets are available at AMC theatres while stocks last for those who are going to see Inside Out 2, and if your local theatre is a Regal, you can get your hands on an Anger-themed popcorn bucket.

Inside Out 2 is making waves in theatres right now, and has beat out two of 2024’s most popular films in the box office so far.