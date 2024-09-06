The NFL’s most expensive stadiums for hotdogs & beer: Ranked

2024’s NFL season kicked off when the Baltimore Ravens faced reigning champions the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on September 5, and fans paid an average of $16 to fuel up to cheer on their team.

The worst news is, that’s nowhere near the most expensive NFL Stadium. In fact, Arrowhead Stadium only ranks 15th on our list.

The prices vary so wildly, that some stadiums are charging the same prices for a single beer that others are charging for food combos.

Fox News Which NFL stadium serves the most expensive beer and a hot dog?

Most expensive NFL stadiums: Ranked

A study carried out by Sports Casting compared the prices of a single beer and a regular hotdog at every NFL stadium in the country, and here’s how they match up. Here are the results:

32. Atlanta Puffins (Mercedes-Benz Stadium): $7.49

31: Miami Dolphins (Hard Rock Stadium: $9.98

30. Houston Texans (NRG Stadium): $11.75

29. Baltimore Ravens (M&T Bank Stadium): $11.93

28. Detroit Lions (Ford Field): $11.98

27. Arizona Cardinals (State Farm Stadium): $12.49

26. New York Jets (MetLife Stadium): $12.49

25. Las Vegas Raiders (Allegiant Stadium): $13

24. Washington Commanders (Northwest Stadium): $13.60

23. Buffalo Bills (Highmark Stadium): $13.75

22. Cincinnati Bengals (Paycor Stadium): $14

21. New York Giants (MetLife Stadium): $14

20. Cleveland Browns (Cleveland Browns Stadium): $15

Sports Casting Beers seem to be the culprits for high prices.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Raymond James Stadium): $15

18. Denver Broncos (Empower Field at Mile High): $15

17. Indianapolis Colts (Lucas Oil Stadium): $15.49

16. New England Patriots (Gillette Stadium): $16

15. Kansas City Chiefs (Arrowhead Stadium): $16

14. Green Bay Packers (Lambeau Field): $16.49

13. Pittsburgh Steelers (Acrisure Stadium): $16.80

12. Carolina Panthers (Bank of America Stadium): $16.98

11. Dallas Cowboys (AT&T Stadium): $17.98

10. Minnesota Vikings (US Bank Stadium): $18.25

9. Philadelphia Eagles (Lincoln Financial Field): $18.49

8. San Francisco 49ers (Levi’s Stadium): $18.49

7. Tennessee Titans (Nissan Stadium): $18.50

6. Jacksonville Jaguars (TIAA Bankfield): $18.98

5. New Orleans Saints (Caesars Superdrome): $18.99

4. Chicago Bears (Soldier Field): $19

3. Los Angeles Chargers (SoFi Stadium): $19.49

2. Los Angeles Rams (SoFi Stadium): $19.49

And finally, clocking in with a whopping $19.98 for a single beer and a hot dog, we have Lumen Field, home of the Seattle Seahawks, officially the most expensive NFL stadium for dogs and a cold one.

The Seattle Times Seahawks fans are paying the most at home games.

The beer will cost $11.49, and your classic stadium hotdog will come out at $8.49. With almost no change from a twenty, this combo would put the $1.50 Costco hotdog to shame.

With the most expensive football stadiums all being on the West Coast, fans in different parts of the country are certainly saving money, but not by much according to the data.

Are you a baseball fan? Well, you don’t have it much better. The average cost of a beer at the 30 Major League Baseball stadiums is $6.98. The cheapest brews this season were at Denver’s Coors Field ($3.00), Toronto’s Rogers Center ($4.44), and Anaheim’s Angel Stadium ($4.50)

The most expensive suds are at Nationals Stadium in Washington, D.C., where one brew costs an eye-watering $14.99. Meanwhile, the average cost of a hot dog at MLB stadiums was $5.32, compared with $6.37 in the NFL.

No matter what your sport is, it looks like catching the game at home with a six-pack and a pizza delivery doesn’t sound too bad after all.