McDonald’s launched this innovative design that changed from a takeout bag into a table in a few short steps.

The McDonald’s TableBag was launched at Milan Design Week back in 2022, but the internet still can’t get over this invention that will transport your Big Mac experience to the future.

The table is the perfect contraption to eat a full three-course meal from McDonald’s (including the new cookies and cream pie) off, but it won’t be easy to find.

How does the McDonald’s Table Bag work?

McDonald’s Have a fancy meal anywhere you go.

The bag is bigger than your usual McDonald’s carrier bag, and is made out of a sturdy cardboard that folds out to make a table. All you have to do is place it on top of a pole or bollard, which brings it up to waist height.

Once you’ve unfolded your cardboard tabletop, it’s enough to fit in two sets of burgers and fries and cup holders for a pair of drinks as well. When you’re done using it as a table, you can bring it to a recycle bin since the entire thing is fully recyclable.

Will the McDonald’s Table Bag be available in the US?

The TableBag was an ingenuous marketing strategy launched by McDonald’s during design week, wherein Milan was so busy, it was often difficult to find a place to eat.

People who ordered their McDonald’s on the app got their food in this special bag, and bollards around the city had signs saying ‘use me as a table’ along with a QR code showing diners how to use the TableBag.

Although McDonald’s have not announced that these would ever become a permanent feature, people on TikTok were seriously impressed by the marketing ploy, with people commending the McDonald’s engineers for being ‘from the future.’

Others weren’t so sure, and were left wishing that McDonald’s would instead invest in inventing a paper straw that didn’t go soggy.

Someone also criticized the fast food chain for this, saying, “That’s crazy they can build a portable table but not an ice cream machine that works.”