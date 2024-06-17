Starbucks logo secret explained: Logo history & ‘evil’ accusations

You’ve seen her millions of times, but where does that Starbucks mermaid or ‘siren’ actually come from? Is it really a dark symbol of the occult? Or is it something less sinister? And what is the hidden Starbucks logo secret?

We bet that even the most seasoned coffee drinkers have never noticed this tiny detail on the Starbucks logo that makes her human.

Let’s dive into the history of that strange two-tailed lady, reveal her secrets, and debunk some myths along the way.

Starbucks The Starbucks logo is everywhere you look.

Why is the Starbucks logo a mermaid?

If you were paying attention in Lit class in high school, the name Starbuck might ring a bell. If you’ve ever read Moby Dick, you’ll remember that the first mate on the ship in that novel is named Starbuck, hence the nautical-themed logo.

When coming up with the name, the founders of the first store in Seattle “wanted the company’s name to suggest a sense of adventure, a connection to the Northwest and a link to the seafaring tradition of the early coffee traders.”

The logo is not actually a mermaid, but instead a Siren. Sirens are mythical creatures that were known to take the shape of beautiful women and lure sailors in by singing on the coast, leading them to destroy their ships and drown. Therefore, the logo is meant to signify that Starbucks acts as a kind of siren for coffee lovers, luring them in.

Why does the Starbucks logo have two tails?

Starbucks The logo is a siren with two tails.

Now you may have noticed that Ariel, or any other famous mermaid, doesn’t actually have two tails. However, the Starbucks logo came from a 16th-century wood cutting in Norse Mythology, and she had two tails. The whole two tails thing creeped some people out, and sparked some rumors that the Starbucks logo might be ‘evil’.

Is the Starbucks logo evil?

There has been a rumor circulating online for a long time that the Starbucks logo is evil, or a symbol of witchcraft. So much so, that CBS even reported on it when Starbucks released their latest logo in 2011.

First of all, no, the Starbucks logo isn’t evil. Admittedly, some of the earlier Starbucks logos from the 1970s are kind of creepy, and the siren itself was not to be messed with, but Starbucks is not practicing ‘witchcraft’ or doing anything demonic, other than selling you addictive coffee. This is probably what sparked the rumor more than anything.

Despite this, people have been saying that many popular logos are demonic, and the likes of McDonald’s and Monster energy drinks have taken the hit before, too.

The hidden Starbucks logo secret detail you’ve never noticed

If you look at most fast food symbols or logos, they are perfectly symmetrical. This is because as humans, we love perfection. If a logo is perfectly symmetrical, it is more likely to stick in our minds, and we’re more likely to shop there.

Symmetry is all around us.

However, when designers were creating the newest Starbucks logo, they made her not symmetrical on purpose. This is because they decided that she looked creepy if she was perfect.

To combat this, they put in an ‘on-purpose mistake.’ Look closely, and you’ll find an extended shadow on the right side of the nose.

But why did the coffee chain decide to do that? To make it look more human, approachable, and natural. If you look at its previous logo version, the 1992 siren, it was more symmetrical. The added shadowy imperfection made it look imperfectly perfect.

Starbucks You’ll never be able to un-see this imperfection.

If you've just had your mind blown by Starbucks, don't stop there.