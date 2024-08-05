The Chili’s mozzarella sticks are going viral – and now there’s a new secret flavor

These viral mozzarella sticks from Chili’s are being taken to a whole new level with a secret menu variation that comes in Nashville Hot flavor, perfect to pair with their iconic ranch sauce.

People have been obsessing over Chili’s mozzarella sticks for a while now because of their golden, crispy exterior, creamy interior, and the all-important cheese pull.

Now, Chili’s are releasing a whole new flavor of mozzarella sticks, but you can bet that cheese pull will be just as gravity-defying.

Chili’s mozzarella sticks are super big, and come in portions of six as a shareable appetizer, or three if you want some all for yourself. They look like six large hot pockets of fried cheese goodness, all served with a marinara sauce for dipping.

Aside from their size though, these mozzarella sticks look pretty normal – until you take a bite:

This TikTok, by Charlottle Stenz, a self-professed mozzarella stick connoisseur, has over 6 million views at the time of this being published. It is just one of dozens of videos showing people biting into these snacks and exposing a cheese pull that extends longer than their arms.

These videos started a trend of people flocking to Chili’s to try out the underrated appetizer, with someone commenting on this TikTok, “I’ve seen like 14 of these videos. Seriously contemplating driving 45 min to the nearest Chili’s tomorrow.”

Others were commenting, “FYP said I need Chili’s, and I listened.”

If you’re a fan of these viral cheesy snacks, you’ll be happy to know that there’s now a new, hotter, secret menu variation.

The “Nashville Hot Mozz” won’t appear on regular menus, customers who want to try these will have to be in the know and ask their server specifically for this spicy secret menu item.

These are essentially the same as the regular mozzarella sticks, but come coated with Nashville hot seasoning, similar to that you might find on fried chicken.

Chili’s offers two different sizes of this appetizer, namely a three-piece and a six-piece version. The three-piece set can be yours for $10.29, while a six-piece will run you $13.79.

The Nashville Hot Mozz is also available as part of the Triple Dipper appetizer combo, where you can pair it with just about everything on the appetizer side, from Chicken Crispers to Chili’s Big Mouth Bites hamburger sliders.

The new mozzarella sticks will be available for at least the month of August, depending on popularity and availability, just be sure to check with your server and ask for a portion of ranch sauce to dip in.

