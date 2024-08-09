The best Pumpkin Spice drinks from major chains: Ranked by an ex-barista

Pumpkin Spice season is just around the corner, and although it may still feel like summer, it won’t be long before you’re wrapped in a cozy sweater and enjoying Fall. But, the real question is; who has the best Pumpkin Spice drink?

Whether it’s a Blizzard from DQ, a cold brew from 7-Eleven, or the OG PSL from Starbucks, everyone has their fix that they start craving the second the first leaf falls.

Who will come out on top in 2024? Here’s my predictions as someone who used to spend hours behind the bar at Starbucks drowning in the orange stuff.

The top 10 Pumpkin spice drinks, ranked

For this list, we’re going with drinks that chains have released in the past, usually for several years, making it likely that these drinks are going to be a part of the Fall menu launch this year also.

Although the Fall lineups often feature other cozy flavors, we’re honing in on Pumpkin Spice flavor beverages here only.

Hint: The top spot is one you’ve probably never heard of.

10. Tim Hortons – Pumpkin Spice Iced Capp

Tim Hortons get major points for releasing some of their Pumpkin Spice drinks early this year. Customers can get access to the classic Pumpkin Spice Latte in iced or hot form, as well as the Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew. But what we’re really here for, is the Pumpkin Spice Iced Capp that’s available to try now.

Tim Hortons A nice beginner-level Pumpkin Spice drink.

The Iced Capp is basically a blended frappe, and this pumpkin spice one is perfectly sweet but that dark coffee flavor still comes through beautifully. The nice thing about Tim Hortons pumpkin spice Iced Capp is that the syrup is not blended in, and is just drizzled over the top of the whipped cream.

Verdict: This drink is perfect for those who want to dip their toes in Fall drinks releases, but aren’t pumpkin spice fanatics.

9. Dutch Bros – Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée Latte

Dutch Bros coffee is delicious, mainly because they use ristretto shots in their coffee. This means they are more coffee than water, which leads to a smoother yet stronger taste that isn’t bitter at all.

Dutch Bros This latte is filled with caramel and pumpkin flavors.

Dutch Bros Pumpkin Spice syrup is pretty standard, but the cinnamony warmth goes very well with their high quality coffee, and the drink comes iced with lots of caramel drizzle and free whip if you want it, which is always a big plus.

Verdict: The coffee, caramel, and the pumpkin spice syrup are a match made in heaven, but the coffee is the real star of the show here.

8. Dairy Queen – Pumpkin Pie Blizzard

Dairy Queen are always there for us with their wonderful Blizzard flavors, and the new Fall menu is no exception. However, the current Fall menu that has been released doesn’t feature any Pumpkin Spice on it, so far.

Dairy Queen This one comes with real pumpkin pie pieces.

That being said, it’s not Fall yet and we could still get some pumpkin goodness on the menu soon, likely as the October Blizzard of the month. This drink blends real pumpkin pie pieces with soft serve, and comes with whipped cream and nutmeg on top.

Verdict: A lot of these drinks may taste like pumpkin pie, but only this one has it actually blended in.

7. 7-Eleven – Pumpkin Spice coffee blend

Okay I know what you might be thinking, but 7-Eleven’s pumpkin spice range hits different. Not only is it convenient, but they have released a pumpkin spice Slurpee this year that, oddly, works.

7-Eleven A coffee blend that tastes like pumpkin spice? Sign me up.

The pumpkin spice coffee blend incorporates cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves to create a harmony of Fall flavors that can be used as a base on any of the drinks that you may purchase instore. Want to inject a little Fall into your regular cappuccino without going crazy? It’s perfect for that.

Verdict: This coffee blend is convenient, delicious, and a true underdog.

6. Krispy Kreme – Pumpkin Spice Latte

Krispy Kreme’s PSL uses a limited-release Pumpkin Spice coffee blend that features notes of pumpkin, nutmeg, and cinnamon. This drink comes iced or hot and is topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice seasoning.

Krispy Kreme Krispy Kreme’s pumpkin spice latte.

This pumpkin spice latte is no joke. It’s pumpkin flavoring is undeniably strong and sweet. You know the way sometimes you order a PSL and can’t really taste anything other than a mildly fragrant latte? This is not the case with Krispy Kreme’s PSL so it’s perfect if you know what you like and need your hit. Plus, they usually release donuts to go with the coffee.

Verdict: This Pumpkin Spice Latte did not come to play.

5. Dunkin’ – Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte

Dunkin’s iteration of the iconic drink gets extra points for its smooth, vanilla undertones.

Dunkin’s pumpkin spice latte has welcome notes of vanilla.

The drink comprises two shots of espresso, their very own pumpkin spice syrup, and milk steamed until it is silky smooth. Of course, the drink is topped with their signature whip and designed to be paired with one of their Fall donuts.

Verdict: This latte is unique because of its unique vanilla notes.

4. Peet’s Coffee – Pumpkin Latte

Peet’s coffee is a bit of a wild card when compared to major chains like Starbucks, however, their pumpkin latte is really something special.

Peet’s pumpkin latte, without the spice.

If you still want to partake in the autumnal trend but don’t like anything too fragrant, Peet’s pumpkin latte has a toffee flavor that is very pleasant if cinnamon and nutmeg isn’t your thing.

Verdict: A great pumpkin latte for those who don’t like the spice.

3. Carvel – Pumpkin Spice cheesecake milkshake

Carvel is one of the chain’s that has launched their pumpkin range early, and this year, they’re opting for a pumpkin pie range including soft-serve and scoopable versions.

Carvel Go for a cold one this Fall.

The milkshake incorporates the soft-serve, along with some vanilla crunchies to give the milkshake a little bit of texture. This homey treat is great if you have a sweet tooth and the cheesecake element is something a little bit different.

Verdict: This milkshake is not for those that don’t have a sweet tooth, but just look at the layering on that thing.

2. Starbucks – Pumpkin Spice Latte

Well here it is, the Pumpkin Spice Latte that started it all. Starbucks pumpkin spice syrup is thick like chocolate sauce, and it’s also bright orange, so you’re never going to think they forgot to put it in your latte.

Starbucks The OG PSL.

On top of that, they made it vegan back in 2020 so order it with your favorite non-dairy milk and you’re all set. What more can I say? It started a worldwide phenomenon for a reason, it’s cinnamony, sweet, and oh so comforting.

Verdict: You can’t fault a classic.

1. Starbucks – Cinderella Latte

Okay, stay with me on this, because you’ve probably never seen this drink on regular Starbucks menus because it’s from the secret menu. However, it’s going to change your pumpkin-spice-life.

Starbucks Shhhh, it’s a secret.

Order a regular pumpkin spice latte, but instead of four pumps of pumpkin syrup (the standard) ask for two pumps of pumpkin and two pumps of white mocha.

The mix of white chocolate with the spiciness of the pumpkin makes for an overall delight. The spiciness is more subtle, the white chocolate makes it sweeter and cancels out any bitterness in the coffee, and just generally upgrades the whole drink.

Verdict: Order this to show people you’re a real pumpkin spice fan.

What does pumpkin spice taste like?

If you’ve never had a pumpkin spice latte but would like to dip your toes into the pop culture craze, you’re probably wondering what the drink actually tastes like, and if it actually tastes of pumpkin.

The pumpkin spice syrup itself has a sweet, warm cinnamon flavor, with a bit of heat from nutmeg. It also has subtle undertones of clove.

Although the drink is called ‘pumpkin’ spice and is bright orange, you don’t need to worry about an overwhelming taste of vegetable patch. The flavor is meant to be inspired by the pumpkin season.

With Starbucks being the top hitter, you’re probably wondering when we can expect to see their PSLs in stock; well, here’s everything we know.