Texas Roadhouse’s fan-favorite Mini Rolls are at Walmart and customers are delighted

Texas Roadhouse customers are falling in love after news came that Walmart would be stocking the ever-popular rolls, an iconic item at the casual-dining chain.

If Texas Roadhouse customers were to name some of their favorite restaurant items, the classic Mini Rolls sold at the chain would feature right at the top.

They’ve become so popular, in fact, that Walmart are allegedly planning to sell a miniature version of the classic rolls so that you can take them home and bake them yourself.

That’s right – no need to venture out, as the Mini Rolls are ready to roll in the comfort of your own home. Popular food blogger @snackolator revealed a snapshot of the new packaging, which features the classic Texas Roadhouse slogan, along with a picture of the classic snacks on the cover.

The mini rolls come in a pack of 12, and feature the honey and cinnamon glaze we all know and love.

The fast food blogger revealed that the rolls have already been sighted at Walmart, suggesting that they might make their way to more stores soon.

After the post was made, people couldn’t wait to try out the new rolls, joking: “My god we’re all just gonna be obese and I’m not even complaining at this point.”

“Thanksgiving is gonna go hard with this,” one said, while another proclaimed “God is real.”

“Omg dreams come true. Def gonna try,” one said, clearly eager to get their hands on the new release.

Word hasn’t dropped yet as to when these will be officially released, but we’ll make sure to keep you updated.

Texas Roadhouse isn’t the only chain releasing Walmart dupes, in fact, we’ve got a full list of fast food favorites you can pick up at your local store.