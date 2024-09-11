Texas Roadhouse iconic cinnamon butter is now available at Walmart: Here’s what we know

Yes, you read that right. Forget the little saucer of Texas Roadhouse butter you get with your mini rolls that you’re scraping the bottom of every time. Now, you can buy an entire tub to keep at home, and let’s be honest, eat with a spoon.

Texas Roadhouse just announced that their honey cinnamon butter which has had customers flocking to restaurants for years will now be available to bulk buy at Walmart, and fans are going crazy.

According to the Walmart website, these tubs of butter have been available to purchase since September 2, but the hype really got real when Snackolator, a popular food blogger, announced that he had spotted the stuff in store on September 10.

As the post states, the Texas Roadhouse honey cinnamon whipped buttery spread is now on shelves in 3oz tubs, and if the honey cinnamon is too much, you can buy plain whipped butter too.

Some fans have spotted the tubs in stores already too, with one person commenting, “I got these last night and it was perhaps the best thing I’ve eaten all week.” clearly ecstatic with the new release.

A few customers were saying they were on their way to Walmart while still reading the post, and others joked, “I’m never going to un-big this back I fear.”

Now, you just need the rolls. Walmart is selling frozen Texas Roadhouse branded rolls with a honey cinnamon glaze that you can bake at home and slather in even more butter if you want it extra flavorful.

Both of these products are available to buy nationwide now, and as far as we can see, these will be permanent items on shelves.

However, if you want a cheaper option, Walmart even sell their own honey-seasoned butter and frozen yeast dinner rolls that people have sworn by for a long time as a reliable dupe.

This isn’t the only supermarket release to get excited about; Kroger has teamed up with Doritos to launch Flamin’ Hot sushi.