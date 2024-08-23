Teacher quits low-paying school job to make a “$1k in two days” at Hooters

A former educator turned Hooters girl shared why she chose the major career switch-up from teaching ABCs to serving beers and wings.

Allinson Chavez, a single mother from New York joins the ranks of other millennials who are leaving their graduate jobs in education to work in hospitality due to low-income and high burnout.

“I was making $1,000 twice a month as an educator,” Chavez, 32, told The New York Post. “Now, I can make $1,000 in two days.”

New York Post Chalvez left education behind to work at Hooters.

Hooters is renowned for it’s sports bar vibe, chicken wings, beer, and scantily clad Hooters girls.

The servers at the popular chain restaurant have become a pop culture phenomena and people assume that working at Hooters would involve flirting with customers for extra tips and being stared at on-shift.

However, former Hooters workers claimed that it’s a great place to work, “I was a Hooters employee and enjoyed it because it is a tongue-in-cheek kind of place. Not too many take it THAT seriously. The tips are usually good and the server/bar stuff is easy in comparison to most restaurants,” one Redditor noted.

Chalvez notes that now she’s a Hooters girl, her workplace stress has decreased significantly, and her income has sky-rocketed:

“I had to deal with a lot of behavioral issues,” continued the ex-instructor, who worked at an elementary school in Elmhurst. “Sometimes the kids would become verbally and physically abusive.”

“I was living paycheck to paycheck, feeling stuck and mentally drained — it was time to move on.”

The American Educational Research Association determined that teachers are 40% more likely to report anxiety symptoms than healthcare workers, 20% more likely than office workers, and 30% more than military members, legal experts, and farmers.

Chalvez noted that she loves her new job because people will tip her just because she is attractive. She even recalled one customer who gave her a $300 tip after only ordering a few beers.

In conclusion, Chalvez admitted that Hooters is not her long-term career goal, and that it was never in her plans, but aptly put, “Money is money.”

The job market is changing drastically, in fact, the LinkedIn co-founder predicted that 9 to 5 jobs will be obsolete by 2034.