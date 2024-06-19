Taco Bell’s new Street Chalupa might finally be making its way to menus nationwide 

Taco Bell’s highly anticipated Street Chalupa might be making its way to menus nationwide, giving customers something to look forward to this summer.

In June, we revealed all the rumored Taco Bell items that were set to make their way to menus throughout the summer season. One of these rumored items was the Street Chalupa, which featured a cheesy shell filled with a mix of melted mozzarella and pepper jack cheese, a choice of meat, fresh onion, cilantro, spicy jalapeños, alongside a creamy ranch sauce. ⁤

Now, it looks as though this prediction may finally become a reality, as DoorDash has just announced its fifth annual Summer of DashPass. This is a savings event that offers members a slew of deals and freebies including some of their favorite fast food brands.

The deal will run for a total of five weeks, and includes an $8 discount on orders of $25 or more, including Taco Bell’s new Street Chalupas.

The $8 off deal will be available during Summer’s Final Splash, which is set to run between July 18 and July 24, 2024. This suggests that we might get the Street Chalupa around this time.

The Street Chalupa was first tested back in 2023, and was previously called the Cheesy Street Chalupa, priced somewhere between $5.49 and $5.99, depending on location.

This isn’t the only Taco Bell item you have to look forward to; according to popular food blogger Markie Devo, it will also bring out Jalapeño Ranch Nacho Fries to indulge in this summer season.

The fries will be seasoned then topped with a spicy jalapeño ranch sauce and come with either a hearty beef or a flavorful veggie option.