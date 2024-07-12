Taco Bell’s bizarre new futuristic drive-thru is just like “Spy Kids”

In a viral video, a man showed himself picking up a Taco Bell order in a strange new way that left TikTok totally bemused.

This year, many customers have visited their local fast food drive-thru only to be met with a robotic AI server set to take their order.

In one example from a Wendy’s customer, they showed the AI assistant in action, accruing over 13 million views on TikTok. After it was posted, people weren’t sure how to feel about the new technology, fearing that an AI takeover was being set in motion.

Article continues after ad

McDonald’s announced in June that it would be scrapping its AI drive-thrus in over 100 locations, and although they didn’t provide a reason why, several videos circulating TikTok displayed some hilarious order mishaps.

But, perhaps the strangest and most futuristic drive-thru so far comes from Taco Bell. In a video that’s amassed over 820,000 views, user Arkade showed himself approaching an unusual pickup location.

Article continues after ad

He rode up on his bike and approached a screen that asked him to scan his QR code, before telling him his order was ready.

Article continues after ad

He approached the next section of the futuristic drive-thru location, and was met by a strange, tube-like device. Suddenly, his order was lowered down through the pod, and the screen opened for him to grab his bag before he rode away.

All of this took only 32 seconds.

Viewers were amazed by the futuristic pickup service, with one commenting: “This is close enough to the freakinG spy kids cabin, where you instantly get the food in the microwave.”

Article continues after ad

Others commented that it was “an introvert’s dream,” because the user isn’t required to speak to anyone.

It turns out that the Taco Bell location in the video is located in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. The location uses technology to speed up service, with a “bold goal of creating a 2 minute or less drive-thru experience for customers of this concept,” according to Taco Bell President Mike Grams.

Article continues after ad

“It delivers orders from the raised kitchen area via a “food tube” that transports the meals down to ground level. It’s essentially like a drive-thru bank, but with Mexican food.

Article continues after ad

And there may be more of these in the future, as Grams said it “boasts many features that could show up in future Taco Bell restaurants in the US.”