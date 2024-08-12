Taco Bell set to rival Starbucks with new drinks range

Taco Bell are set to rival Starbucks with their whole new range of Frappuccino-like drinks that are currently being tested in the US.

The new drinks will come in four luxurious flavors, and signify a move towards barista-style drinks for the Mexican fast food chain.

The Churro Chiller Coolers were first introduced at Live Más, Taco Bell’s live conference for fans where they unveil their plans for the year, back in 2023. And now, you can taste them for yourself.

Taco Bell Taco Bell Churro Chiller Shakes.

The Churro Chiller Coolers will come in four unique flavors:

Sweet Vanilla Churro Chiller Cooler: This is a thick vanilla shake drizzled with purple vanilla-flavored sauce and topped with cold foam and crunchy cinnamon churro pieces.

Mexican Chocolate Churro Chiller Cooler: A thick chocolate shake with chocolate sauce drizzled inside the cup and topped with cold foam and churro pieces. It's great to see Taco Bell incorporating Mexican flavors, and Mexican chocolate has a richer, more intense flavor.

Wild Strawberry Churro Chiller Cooler: A thick strawberry shake drizzled with strawberry sauce and topped with cold foam and crunchy cinnamon churro pieces.

Dulce De Leche Churro Chiller Cooler: Dulce de leche is a popular Mexican dessert that has a sweet and mellow, toffee or butterscotch-like flavor. This combines coffee, dulce de leche flavoring, and sauce, all topped with cold foam and churro pieces.

The drinks had previously been tested in one location in the US back in 2023, but now, they are being rolled out in select locations in Dallas, TX, and Chicago, IL markets.

They are becoming more widely available across the country, meaning that we could be looking at a nationwide release at some point. But, for now, check the Taco Bell app to see if they’re available near you.

Taco Bell has a wide range of iced drinks, including their iconic Baja Blast. However, this would be a big move into dessert-style drinks, as currently, they don’t serve milkshakes or any sweet treats other than Cinnabon delights, churros, and cinnamon twists.

These Churro Chiller Coolers could be the perfect way to quench down your spicy burrito, and it may save you that extra trip to Starbucks or Dunkin’.