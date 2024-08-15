Taco Bell releasing ‘Nostalgia Menu’ with fan-favorites from each decade

Taco Bell are sending out waves of nostalgia with their upcoming drop, which contains five iconic returning menu items.

Throughout the years, Taco Bell have made many new additions to menus, only to take them away after a short time in the limelight. We saw this with their nacho cheese dips, released in 2023, which had TikTokers undertaking crazy challenges to try and save them.

But they do also bring back some of these popular items, like the nacho cheese fries – so popular that they generated 53 million orders in the first two months of release in 2018.

Now, in Taco Bell’s most nostalgic drop yet, they’re bringing out five of their most popular items from the past 60 years. Without further ado, the returning treats include:

1960s – Tostada: Features a crispy corn tostada shell, packed with savory refried beans, tangy red sauce, crispy lettuce and shredded cheese.

1970s – Green Burrito: Packed with refried beans, crunchy onions, and grated cheddar, as well as a green sauce made from green chiles, tomatillos, and jalapeños.

Taco Bell The new menu features five returning fan favorites.

1980s – Meximelt: Made with pico de gallo, a blend of three kinds of cheese which includes mozzarella, cheddar & Monterey jack melted and layered over seasoned beef in a tortilla casing.

1990s – Beef Gordita Supreme: Contains seasoned beef, a three-cheese blend including mozzarella, cheddar & Monterey jack, reduced-fat sour cream, lettuce, and diced tomatoes packed inside a flatbread.

2000s – Caramel Apple Empanada: Features a flaky pastry filled with apples doused in a sweet caramel sauce.

“Thanks to our rich history, we have a vault of crave-able products our fans have become passionate about and we continuously explore ways to reintroduce the ones that deliver on the comfort and value they are looking for,” Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell’s chief marketing officer revealed.

“Now we’re thrilled to unite two groups of fans: those who fondly remember these menu items and those who have yet to experience the delight of a Caramel Apple Empanada or savor their first bite of a Meximelt with this menu.”

Currently, the new menu is only available in three exclusive locations for a limited time:

2222 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92606

303 W Imperial Hwy, Brea, CA 92821

31 E Orangethorpe Ave, Fullerton, CA 92832

However, Taco Bell revealed they are “looking into” making this new menu available nationwide later in 2024.