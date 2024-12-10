Taco Bell Live Más 2025: How to get tickets for the keynote event

Taco Bell customers will be able to join the company at its 2025 Live Más event or stream it on their YouTube.

For the second year in a row, Taco Bell will be hosting its Live Más event. Taking place on January 28, 2025, at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, CA, the function acts as a keynote experience for customers.

At Live Más, attendees will be given early access to Taco Bell’s plans for the upcoming year, including partnerships and customer perks.

Additionally, new menu items for 2025 will be announced. During last year’s Live Más, Taco Bell revealed the Cheez-it Crunchwrap, Baja Blast Gelato, and the return of the Caramel Apple Empanada.

Taco Bell CEO details the “unforgettable experience” of Live Más

Taco Bell CEO Sean Tresvant released a statement about the anticipated event, saying the company was “turning things up a notch” this year.

“Live Más LIVE is all about celebrating the passion and energy of our fans, whether they’re joining us in person or tuning in online, and this year, we’re turning things up a notch,” said Tresvant.

“We’re bringing fans closer than ever before by giving them exclusive access to the innovation, collaborations, and unforgettable experiences that define Taco Bell.

“To ‘Live Más’ in 2025 isn’t just about what’s on the menu — it’s about connecting with our community, pushing boundaries, and reimagining what it means to be part of the Taco Bell family.”

Instagram: tacobell Taco Bell’s Live Más event will be available to stream on their YouTube.

How to get Live Más 2025 tickets

On Tuesday, December 10, Taco Bell’s Fire Tier Rewards members should have received an invite to Live Más. To become eligible, customers need to have accumulated at least 2,000 reward points this year.

Once you’ve received an exclusive invite, you’ll be able to RSVP and sign up for complimentary hotel accommodation as well as vouchers for travel and expenses.

If you’re unable to get tickets to Live Más, interested customers will be able to stream the event from Taco Bell’s YouTube at 5:00 PM PT on January 28.